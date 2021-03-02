President Jokowi Revokes Presidential Alcohol Investment Permit Regulations | INDONESIA: Report on Highlighting Topics | DW

The presidential regulation on the investment firm sector, which contains regulations on the liquor trade, has sparked controversy. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has withdrawn attachment to the presidential decree which regulates the opening of new investments in the alcoholic beverage industry containing alcohol.

“I hereby report, I have decided on the attachment to the presidential decree regarding the opening of new investments in the liquor industry containing alcohol, I declare that it is revoked,” Jokowi said in a virtual press release, Tuesday (2/3 / 2021).

Jokowi explained the reasons for the revocation of the presidential decree attachment regarding this new investment in alcohol. Jokowi admitted to receiving contributions from Islamic scholars and mass organizations.

“After receiving the contribution from MUI oulama, Nahdlatul Ulama NU, Muhammadiyah and other mass organizations, as well as other religious figures, as well as contributions from provinces and regions,” Jokowi explained.

MUI urged government to revoke Perpres for alcohol investment license

Previously, the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) called for the revocation of the Presidential Decree on the Investment Firm Sector which contained regulations regarding the alcohol trade. MUI recalls the recommendation of the MUI Fatwa Number 11 of 2009.

Regarding the Perpres on Alcohol. Reaffirming the MUI Fatwa recommendation number 11 of 2009 as follows. The government should ban the circulation of alcoholic beverages in the community by not giving permission to establish a factory that produces such beverages and by not allowing them to trade, as well as taking firm action against those who break these rules, ”said MUI Fatwa division chief Asrorun Niam Sholeh in his statement Tuesday (03/02).

It is not without reason that the MUI has called for the revocation of Perpres, which contains alcohol regulations. MUI requested that this Perpres be removed for reasons of public order and public welfare.

“MUI’s commitment is clearly to revoke the rules that legalize alcohol for public order and public welfare,” Asrorun said.

Presidential Decree No. 10/2021 was signed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on February 2, 2021. Indeed, this Perpres is not a special presidential regulation on alcohol but rather a matter of investment. However, the content of the alcohol regulation has become a crucial point that has surfaced for this Pepres to be known as “Perpres on Alcohol”.

Perpres regulates the alcohol industry in parts of Indonesia, namely Bali Province, East Nusa Tenggara Province (NTT), North Sulawesi Province and Papua Province.

The Executive Council of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU), Said Aqil Siroj, dismissed the Perpres. Meanwhile, the central leadership of Muhammadiyah (PP) called on the government to listen to the Perpres’ aspirations of community rejection. You see, it is not only an economic problem, but also a health, social and moral problem for the nation.

Does banning alcohol trigger alcohol consumption? No spark thirst Studies in many countries have shown that when the circulation of alcohol is restricted or prohibited, black market alcohol consumption skyrockets. The ban on alcohol is not seen as an automatic reduction in the demand for intoxicating beverages. As a result, blended alcohol which is dangerous to life is often the only option for the poor.

Does banning alcohol trigger alcohol consumption? Dry season in America The United States was among the first countries to implement an alcohol ban in the modern era. In 1920, the government banned all sale and production of alcohol. As a result, criminal organizations gain unlimited wealth through the illegal sale of adulterated drinks. The flood of fortune for the Mafia also indirectly makes corruption in the police endemic.

Does banning alcohol trigger alcohol consumption? Alcohol-free ghujarat In 1961, it was the turn of the Indian state of Ghujarat to ban intoxicating drinks. However, this policy failed to crush the adulterated drink trade as it was protected by police. Finally, in 2009, 136 people died after consuming oplosan drinks containing methanol.

Does banning alcohol trigger alcohol consumption? Iran in wife of alcohol A similar experience has been noted by Iran, which has banned alcohol since the Islamic Revolution of 1979. Although it has been diligent in carrying out raids and imposing severe penalties on liquor dealers, the police was unable to prevent the circulation of alcohol. According to statistical data released by the government in 2017, up to 10% of the Iranian population regularly consumes alcohol.

Does banning alcohol trigger alcohol consumption? The victims fall Every year Iran records a death toll from the consumption of adulterated alcoholic beverages. The most striking case was when 135 people died as a result of alcohol consumption in 2013. The Western embargo notably forced Iranians to choose alcoholic drinks from the cottage industry, which was done without medical supervision. .

Does banning alcohol trigger alcohol consumption? Indonesia’s bans In Indonesia, hundreds of people are suspected of dying from alcohol consumption every year. According to the study by the Center for Indonesian Political Studies (CIPS), since the rise in alcohol restrictions in 2010, alcohol consumption has jumped by 75%. Meanwhile, over 58% of the population who drink oplosan alcohol admitted to choosing this dangerous drink because it was cheap and easy to find. (rzn / hp – nytimes, vice, HT, Iran Daily)



Ridwan Kamil: There are many more promising investments

Meanwhile, West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil also commented on the contents of the presidential regulations. According to him, there are still many other investment sectors that are more attractive than investments in the alcohol sector. “In my opinion, there are a lot more promising investments than alcohol,” the man known colloquially Kang Emil in Bandung said Tuesday (03/02).

The governor, colloquially known as Kang Emil, said his party is currently still awaiting a meeting between the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) and related parties who have authority over the presidential settlement. “We are therefore awaiting a meeting between MUI and the parties related to this presidential decree,” he said.

Previously, the backlash against the Perpres was raised by a number of Islamic organizations in West Java.

“We, specifically the NU, especially the West Java PWNU do not agree with the policy, because whatever the reason, if we are talking about the pros and cons, the pros and the dangerous cases, alcohol has more downsides in terms of benefits, ”said West Java chief PWNU KH. Hasan Nuri Hidayatullah after confirmation by detikcom, Monday (03/01).

Hasan Nuri or who is colloquially known as Gus Hasan once said, the negative effects of alcohol are not only felt today. However, its existence also threatens future generations. “We agree with the NU of West Java Province, do not agree with opening up investment in alcohol,” Gus Hasan said.

According to him, the investments to stimulate the Indonesian economy do not come only from alcohol. “Our advice is best to continue with investments on the other side that can bring this country more blessings for the future,” he said. (Ed: pkp / rap)

