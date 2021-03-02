Politics
President Jokowi Revokes Presidential Alcohol Investment Permit Regulations | INDONESIA: Report on Highlighting Topics | DW
The presidential regulation on the investment firm sector, which contains regulations on the liquor trade, has sparked controversy. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has withdrawn attachment to the presidential decree which regulates the opening of new investments in the alcoholic beverage industry containing alcohol.
“I hereby report, I have decided on the attachment to the presidential decree regarding the opening of new investments in the liquor industry containing alcohol, I declare that it is revoked,” Jokowi said in a virtual press release, Tuesday (2/3 / 2021).
Jokowi explained the reasons for the revocation of the presidential decree attachment regarding this new investment in alcohol. Jokowi admitted to receiving contributions from Islamic scholars and mass organizations.
“After receiving the contribution from MUI oulama, Nahdlatul Ulama NU, Muhammadiyah and other mass organizations, as well as other religious figures, as well as contributions from provinces and regions,” Jokowi explained.
MUI urged government to revoke Perpres for alcohol investment license
Previously, the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) called for the revocation of the Presidential Decree on the Investment Firm Sector which contained regulations regarding the alcohol trade. MUI recalls the recommendation of the MUI Fatwa Number 11 of 2009.
Regarding the Perpres on Alcohol. Reaffirming the MUI Fatwa recommendation number 11 of 2009 as follows. The government should ban the circulation of alcoholic beverages in the community by not giving permission to establish a factory that produces such beverages and by not allowing them to trade, as well as taking firm action against those who break these rules, ”said MUI Fatwa division chief Asrorun Niam Sholeh in his statement Tuesday (03/02).
It is not without reason that the MUI has called for the revocation of Perpres, which contains alcohol regulations. MUI requested that this Perpres be removed for reasons of public order and public welfare.
“MUI’s commitment is clearly to revoke the rules that legalize alcohol for public order and public welfare,” Asrorun said.
Presidential Decree No. 10/2021 was signed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on February 2, 2021. Indeed, this Perpres is not a special presidential regulation on alcohol but rather a matter of investment. However, the content of the alcohol regulation has become a crucial point that has surfaced for this Pepres to be known as “Perpres on Alcohol”.
Perpres regulates the alcohol industry in parts of Indonesia, namely Bali Province, East Nusa Tenggara Province (NTT), North Sulawesi Province and Papua Province.
The Executive Council of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU), Said Aqil Siroj, dismissed the Perpres. Meanwhile, the central leadership of Muhammadiyah (PP) called on the government to listen to the Perpres’ aspirations of community rejection. You see, it is not only an economic problem, but also a health, social and moral problem for the nation.
Ridwan Kamil: There are many more promising investments
Meanwhile, West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil also commented on the contents of the presidential regulations. According to him, there are still many other investment sectors that are more attractive than investments in the alcohol sector. “In my opinion, there are a lot more promising investments than alcohol,” the man known colloquially Kang Emil in Bandung said Tuesday (03/02).
The governor, colloquially known as Kang Emil, said his party is currently still awaiting a meeting between the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) and related parties who have authority over the presidential settlement. “We are therefore awaiting a meeting between MUI and the parties related to this presidential decree,” he said.
Previously, the backlash against the Perpres was raised by a number of Islamic organizations in West Java.
“We, specifically the NU, especially the West Java PWNU do not agree with the policy, because whatever the reason, if we are talking about the pros and cons, the pros and the dangerous cases, alcohol has more downsides in terms of benefits, ”said West Java chief PWNU KH. Hasan Nuri Hidayatullah after confirmation by detikcom, Monday (03/01).
Hasan Nuri or who is colloquially known as Gus Hasan once said, the negative effects of alcohol are not only felt today. However, its existence also threatens future generations. “We agree with the NU of West Java Province, do not agree with opening up investment in alcohol,” Gus Hasan said.
According to him, the investments to stimulate the Indonesian economy do not come only from alcohol. “Our advice is best to continue with investments on the other side that can bring this country more blessings for the future,” he said. (Ed: pkp / rap)
Read more on: Detik News
Jokowi revokes attachment to presidential decree 10/2021 on alcohol!
MUI calls for the revocation of the presidential regulation regulating alcohol!
Perpres ‘Miras’ reacts to controversy, RK: many other promising investments
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]