



The European Championship was initially pushed back from its original date last year, but its pan-continental format is under intense scrutiny amid the pandemic

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has proposed the country as the solo host of Euro 2020 later this year, as UEFA nears the deadline to make a decision on the format and the future of the tournament. The last staging of the European Championship – for what would have been the 60th anniversary of the competition – was initially pushed back from its original date last summer amid the coronovirus pandemic and is still expected to take place more late this year. But plans to maintain its pan-continental format, with hospitality duties shared by a dozen cities in as many countries, remain under threat and with the UK well ahead on its vaccination schedule, Johnson is ready to open the doors from the country. Editor’s choices What was said? We welcome the Euros, Johnson said The sun . We host the semi-finals and the final. If they[have[anyothergamestheywouldliketoorganizetheyweresuretobeonforthatbutforthemomentthisiswherewearewithUEFA[have[anyothermatchesthattheywanthostedwerecertainlyonforthatbutatthemomentthatswherewearewithUEFA[ont[d’autresmatchesqu’ilssouhaitentorganiserilsétaientcertainementalluméspourcelamaispourlemomentc’estlàquenousensommesavecl’UEFA[have[anyothermatchesthattheywanthostedwerecertainlyonforthatbutatthemomentthatswherewearewithUEFA A boost for the World Cup in 2030 The host country (s) for the 2030 World Cup have yet to be announced, with confirmation slated for 2024. England and Ireland have already offered a joint bid, and Johnson believes the UEFA bailout – if necessary – could give their candidacy a lot of credit. We’re very, very keen to bring football home in 2030, Johnson said. I think this is the right place. This is the birthplace of football, now is the right time. It will be an absolutely wonderful thing for the country. Who else is looking for the 2030 World Cup? Morocco was the first to declare an interest, possibly alongside its North African neighbors, Algeria and Tunisia. There will likely be competition in Europe as well, with a joint bid from Iberian neighbors Spain and Portugal, while Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Serbia plan to throw their hats in the ring. As the nations of Asia and North America are not allowed to participate in the race under current rules due to the organization of the 2022 and 2026 iterations, South America is expected to have a serious contender with a bid. joint venture of Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile. The South American bid would be the favorite, as Uruguay enjoys significant support to host the event – 100 years after the first World Cup in 1930. Further reading

