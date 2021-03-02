Blaming Erdogan, over 180 lawmakers call on Biden to stop appeasing Ankara

ANCA welcomes bipartisan letter from Congress condemning Erdogans’ human rights record

WASHINGTONA, a bipartisan group of more than 180 US representatives called on Secretary of State Antony Blinken to elevate human rights “in US policy towards an increasingly undemocratic and anti-American Turkey, the Committee reported. Armenian National of America.

“We join our coalition partners, community activists and allies across America in welcoming this powerful, bipartisan call for a major course correction in US-Turkey relations,” said Aram Hamparian, executive director of the ANCA. “We must stop externalizing US policy to Ankara and start holding Ankara accountable for its domestic abuses and regional aggression.”

In a letter from Congress – supported by NAFC, led by Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) and Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH), and supported by Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Gregory Meeks (D -NY) and Ranking Member Michael McCaul (R-TX) – lawmakers argued that President Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party used their nearly two decades in power to weaken the judiciary in the Turkey, install political allies in key military and intelligence positions, crack down on free speech and press freedom, and wrongly jail political opponents, journalists and minorities. Since 2016, more than 80,000 Turkish citizens have been imprisoned or arrested and more than 1,500 non-governmental organizations have been closed to suppress political opposition. They went on to quote that President Erdogans ‘government even brought its style to the streets of our nation’s capital, when during Erdogans’ visit to the United States in 2017, Turkish security personnel assaulted protesters. peaceful and federal employees.

On May 16, 2017, Hamparian filmed the brutal attack on peaceful protesters by President Erdogans ‘security service and his supporters at Sheridan Circle in Washington, DC, in front of the Turkish Ambassadors’ Residence, where Erdogan was to have a closed-door meeting with leaders of the groups reflection. A viral video from Hamparians showed pro-Erdoğan forces crossing a police line and beating peaceful protesters, elderly men and several women who were on the ground bleeding during most of the attack. The Voice of America video of the attacks provided strong evidence that President Erdogan personally ordered the attack.

Nineteen perpetrators were charged with the brutal beatings, including 15 members of Turkish President Erdogans’ security service, two Canadians, who were reportedly repatriated to Turkey, and two American Turks. The 19 defendants were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime of violence, with misdemeanor charges of hate crime bias carrying a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. Two of those indicted Eyup Yildirim and Sinan Narin pleaded guilty to assault and served one year in prison. Based on a plea agreement, the hate crimes component of the charges was removed. They were released in March 2018.

The Moulton-Gonzalez letter follows a similar effort led by Senators Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) and supported by more than half of the Senate urging the Biden-Harris administration to point out to the president Erdogan and his administration that they should immediately end their crackdown on dissent at home and abroad, release political prisoners and prisoners of conscience, and reverse their authoritarian path.

The full text of the Moulton-Gonzalez letter is provided below.

As the Biden administration formulates its foreign policy towards Turkey, we call on you to make every effort to tackle the disturbing human rights violations perpetrated under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey has long been a key ally of the United States. Unfortunately, President Erdogan has strained relations between our nations. Strategic issues have rightly received considerable attention in our bilateral relations, but the blatant violation of human rights and democratic setback in Turkey are also of great concern.

President Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party have used their nearly two decades in power to weaken the Turkish justice system, install political allies in key military and intelligence positions, crack down on free speech and press freedom and wrongly imprison political opponents, journalists and minorities. Since 2016, more than 80,000 Turkish citizens have been imprisoned or arrested and more than 1,500 non-governmental organizations have been closed to suppress political opposition. Among those arrested on questionable criminal charges are three Turkish employees employed by the US State Department.

We urge you to prioritize their cases, including their immediate release and the dismissal of all charges, in your engagements with Turkey.

President Erdogans ‘government even brought its style to the streets of our nation’s capital, when during Erdogans’ visit to the United States in 2017, Turkish security personnel assaulted peaceful protesters and federal employees. Four of the Erdogans guards still face charges in the United States for this incident. They are still at large in Turkey.

While it is in our mutual interest that the United States and Turkey remain strategic allies and mend the divisions between us, we believe that changes in the behavior of President Erdogan and his party are essential to see this relationship restored. We hope that the State Department under your leadership and the Biden administration more generally will elevate human rights and democratic setback issues in our bilateral relationship. To this end, we are committed to working with you so that we can not only advance our country’s national security interests, but also fulfill our commitments to human rights, the rule of law. and democratic values.

