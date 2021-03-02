Donald and Melania Trump vaccinated in January, source says





By Jim Acosta and Caroline Kelly | CNN

Former President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump received the Covid-19 vaccine at the White House in January, a Trump adviser told CNN on Monday.

It was not immediately clear which vaccine or how many doses each had received.

The revelation comes after the former president urged his supporters to get vaccinated against the virus during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla. On Sunday, telling the public, “How painless this vaccine is , then everyone’s going to get your shot. ”This encouragement marked a notable change as Trump, during his tenure, had long rejected the seriousness of the virus and avoided practices such as social distancing and wearing masks.

CNN previously reported that a White House official said in mid-December that Trump would not receive a coronavirus vaccine until recommended by the White House medical team.

The official said at the time that Trump was still receiving the benefits of the monoclonal antibody cocktail given to him during his recovery from Covid-19 earlier in the fall, when he and the first lady tested positive for the virus.

During his speech at CPAC, Trump, who has overseen the rapid development of coronavirus vaccines through the Operation Warp Speed ​​task force, said his administration deserved much of the credit for the current pace of vaccinations in America and has repeatedly referred to Covid-19 using a racist term. .

“Never let them forget it was us. We did it, ”he said of the vaccine development.

Trump’s comments ran counter to CNN’s report in January that Biden and his advisers did not inherit any plans to distribute the coronavirus vaccine from the Trump administration.

In the hours following Biden’s swearing-in on Wednesday, sources with first-hand knowledge of the new administration’s work related to Covid told CNN that one of the biggest shocks Biden’s team had to digest during the transition period was what they considered a suit. lack of a vaccine distribution strategy under Trump, even weeks after the approval of several vaccines in the United States.

