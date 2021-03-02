Dubious National Interest – Journal





GEN Pervez Musharraf was returning from a strategic meeting in Colombo when Nawaz Sharif abused his hand. He banned the flight of army chiefs and sparked a series of events the former prime minister would now ruin in distant London. Prime Minister Imran Khan was in Sri Lanka last week in as close an embrace with its leaders as the coronavirus allowed.

There was a time when Sri Lanka bet on India and Indira Gandhi helped Sirimavo Bandaranaike defeat a Sinhala chauvinist insurgency against his government in 1971. In the living room of one of the Sirimavos girls is a framed image of a merry man. Nehru lifting one of them. children in the air. Ms. Bandaranaike was close to Marshal Tito and Zhou Enlai but her heart was always ready to criticize her friendship with India.

It took some time for pro-Washington Junius Jayewardene to allow the Americans to install a VOA transmitter on the island, which Ms Gandhi, given Cold War alignments, vehemently opposed. Someone then advised Rajiv Gandhi to mediate the Sinhala-Tamil ethnic bloodbath and he credulously sent Indian troops to keep the peace between the two. The two abandoned him. A Sinhala army cadet hit Gandhi with the butt of his rifle during an honor guard in Colombo. Then a Tamil suicide bomber from Jaffna detonated it during a campaign rally near Chennai.

The Khans’ visit to Colombo last week was planned as a routine, but there would always be more. Pakistan has assisted the Sinhala government with weapons and military credits to meet the challenge of the Tamil separatists. India, embracing the national interest, watched silently. Not that Pakistan deserves applause. We remember not getting a clear answer during a press conference with Musharraf in Islamabad. He was asked why Pakistan supports what Indians see as Kashmiri separatism while opposing its Tamil variant in Sri Lanka. Musharraf muttered that the two situations were different but didn’t say how.

Who decides the national interest, and, consequently, which separatism to support, which to oppose?

Who decides the national interest, and, consequently, which separatism to support, which to oppose? Leaders declare war, suspend civil liberties, and even without the kindness to declare an emergency, they can throw opponents in jail, all for the national cause. Any critic of the Indian government, especially the current one, becomes a foreign agent or worse a Pakistani in the closet. Critics of the Pakistani government are called Indian agents.

The national interest is often a personal fiefdom. Indira Gandhi ran a kitchen cabinet of a dozen men and women who watched over India’s national interest in enforcing the emergency. Rahul Gandhi claims that four men currently run the country, two overly powerful politicians and two overly wealthy businessmen. If this is true, which is not unlikely, the quartet wears the thinking hat of a country of a billion and more in deciding the national interest. Farmers are unhappy with the new farm laws, but the quartet may determine that the protesters are wrong and not worth listening to. Sometimes they can do things right, like meeting the DGMOs to resume the ceasefire.

After the fire and brimstone of the past few days, there is a logical explanation for the national cause twist. Did the Biden administration recommend the resumption of the stuck Saarc summit? No harm if the US national interest becomes the trigger for eight other countries to change their national interest into a peaceful pact. The Chinese also cannot be opposed to the idea of ​​taking over Saarc. The Modi government will, however, have to invent a good reason to put the sword in the scabbard where Pakistan is seen. The national interest is nevertheless a malleable commodity.

Karan Thapars’ interview with former Indian diplomat Shiv Shankar Menon revealed an accomplished intellectual that Menon is. But he also said disturbing things about the surveillance of India’s national interest. Menon denigrated the common comment that most Indian media and various analysts are happy to offer on the fictitious vision of the ring-off between China and India. His early days in retreating troops was Menons’ cryptic slogan with no residual emotions. But he then warned India against the wrinkling of the feathers of the military usurpers of Myanmars. He cited the national interest. It’s not that Modis India was waiting for advice. He has taken this route before, fearing that any criticism of the junta could give China a clear advantage.

Two-step national interest would be put to the test for India this month in Geneva, where the UN Human Rights Council is holding its 46th regular session. He is expected to decide the fate of a critical resolution against Sri Lanka. The first draft was distributed recently and voting takes place in the last two days of the session, ending March 22.

The draft resolution, submitted by the Core Group of the United Kingdom, Germany, Malawi, Montenegro and North Macedonia, responds to a damning report released by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. man on January 27.

This report was formally presented to the United Nations Human Rights Council on Wednesday, February 24, followed by member states offering their views for two days. At the meeting, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena called on member states to reject the draft resolution.

In comments to The Hindu on Saturday, Sri Lanka’s Foreign Secretary, Retired Admiral Jayanath Colombage, called for proactive Indian support in Geneva. India cannot abandon us, said Colombage. He hopes that India, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh, which are among the members of the current human rights council, will support Sri Lanka. History tells us how Pakistan would vote. Colombo is feeling trouble in India, not for strong human rights principles, but because the state of Tamil Nadu is going to go to the polls in a few weeks. The national interest that has sparked stifled inanity about the coup in Myanmar, could be harnessed with equal haste, in the opposite direction.

The writer is Dawns correspondent in Delhi.

[email protected]

Posted in Dawn on March 2, 2021

