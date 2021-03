Heritage Trail – Journal – DAWN.COM

THE Heritage Trail project in central Punjab, inaugurated on Sunday by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Jhelum district, presents a new opportunity for the rehabilitation and preservation of our rich history. The project involves seven sites from Al Bairuni Point to Fort Nandana where Al Bairuni, a scholar of many disciplines, is said to have calculated the circumference of the earth. Other sites include Shiva Temple, Tilla Joggian, Khewra Salt Mines, Mallot Fort, and Takht-i-Babri. The Punjab Department of Tourism and Archeology, with an initial grant of 120 million rupees, plans to develop this area for international heritage tourism. The Prime Minister is right to see the potential of this trail as an international heritage site. However, the development of historic sites is only the first step towards building a tourism economy. The upkeep and upkeep of these places, the provision of adequate housing, good road access and security as well as the ease of obtaining a visa will also play an important role in the successful promotion of the industry. tourism in Pakistan.

Unfortunately, Pakistan’s tourism infrastructure remains sub-par in all key departments. Successive governments have failed miserably in protecting and preserving existing archaeological sites in the country. A number of reports have noted damage to the ancient structures of Mohenjodaro while Unesco recently warned that Makli would be removed from its list of heritage sites if the government did not act on its recommendations for the conservation of necropolises. In addition, the environmental impact of tourism cannot be overlooked. For example, as has been pointed out, as domestic tourism in northern regions has increased, the environmental footprint is wreaking havoc on scenic landscapes, including cutting down trees to build hotels and restaurants. If the government plans to develop the Pind Dadan Khan area for international tourism, it should also be vigilant in other areas and promote conservation while ensuring easy availability of modern facilities in places with tourist potential.

Posted in Dawn on March 2, 2021

