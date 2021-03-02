Connect with us

Politics

Fastest growth for FIFTY years expected as Boris Johnson says ‘the pessimists were wrong’

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


The UK is ‘ready to fight back’: the fastest growth forecast in FIFTY years and a black hole in the country’s finances that is MUCH smaller than feared 40 billion – like the says Boris Johnson “ the pessimists were wrong ”

  • Rishi Sunak to predict fastest economic growth in half a century
  • The prospect of a ‘strong and jobs-oriented recovery’ hailed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson
  • Johnson said ‘pessimists’ were mistaken about Britain’s fortunes

By Jason Groves, Political Editor of the Daily Mail

Published: | Update:

Boris Johnson last night hailed the prospect of a ‘strong, jobs-driven recovery’ as it emerged that the budget forecast would predict the fastest economic growth in half a century.

The PM said the ‘pessimists’ would have been mistaken about Britain’s fortunes, the economy is expected to rebound strongly as the lockdown is eased.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to predict the strongest recovery in 50 years in tomorrow’s budget. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), which provides independent forecasts to the government, has reportedly significantly revised its estimates in light of the successful deployment of the Covid vaccine.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to predict the strongest recovery in 50 years in tomorrow’s budget. Boris Johnson hailed the prospect of a “strong and jobs-oriented recovery”. Pictured: Johnson and Sunak in the Chancellor’s promotional video

A source admitted the Chancellor (pictured in his promotional video) was optimistic, saying his statement tomorrow would be 'serious but optimistic'

A source admitted the Chancellor (pictured in his promotional video) was optimistic, saying his statement tomorrow would be ‘serious but optimistic’

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed yesterday for the first time that the vaccination program is “ breaking the link ” between virus cases and deaths, fueling hopes that lifting the lockdown will prove to be permanent. The OBR is expected to say that the black hole in Britain’s finances created by the pandemic is significantly lower than the $ 29 billion it suggested in November and well below the $ 43 billion the Treasury once feared.

A source close to the budget process told the Financial Times: “The successful deployment of the vaccine is a significant change in recent months.”

Treasury sources pointed out that part of the reason faster growth was expected was due to the sharp contraction in the economy last year. But a source admitted the chancellor was optimistic, saying his statement tomorrow would be “serious but optimistic.”

The apparent improvement in economic fortunes has led to further calls from Conservative MPs for the Chancellor to delay tax increases.

Apparent improvement in economic fortunes has led to further calls from Tory MPs for the Chancellor to delay tax increases

Apparent improvement in economic fortunes has led to further calls from Tory MPs for the Chancellor to delay tax increases

Mr Johnson last night confirmed the Daily Mail report last week that the fuel tax would not increase.

And former Treasury Minister Mel Stride said Mr Sunak shouldn’t even consider raising taxes until the fall and warned that earlier increases could stifle growth. Mr Stride, chairman of the Commons all-party treasury committee, said: “The last thing we want the chancellor to do now is raise taxes and tone down the animal spirit in the economy.”

Mr. Sunak is expected to drop the corporate tax from 19 percent to 20 and chart a “path” to raise it to 23 percent.

It will also announce a three-year freeze on income tax thresholds, clawing back $ 6 billion from workers and pushing 1.6 million people into higher tax brackets.

Speaking over the weekend, he vowed to “catch up with the people” about the “huge shock” caused to the economy by the pandemic.

The Prime Minister took a positive tone during a visit to Stoke-on-Trent yesterday. He said the Chancellor was right to be 'frank' about the dire state of public finances, admitting: 'It has been expensive to take care of everyone throughout the pandemic. Pictured: Boris Johnson visited St Mary's CE Primary School in Stoke-on-Trent on March 1

The Prime Minister took a positive tone during a visit to Stoke-on-Trent yesterday. He said the Chancellor was right to be ‘frank’ about the dire state of public finances, admitting: ‘It has been expensive to take care of everyone throughout the pandemic. Pictured: Boris Johnson visited St Mary’s CE Primary School in Stoke-on-Trent on March 1

Tory MPs are threatening to revolt over the prospect of any tax hikes tomorrow, with Downing Street forced to warn last week that anyone who votes against the budget will be kicked out of the parliamentary party.

But the Prime Minister took a positive tone during a visit to Stoke-on-Trent yesterday.

He said the Chancellor was right to be ‘frank’ about the dire state of public finances, admitting: ‘It has been expensive to take care of everyone throughout the pandemic. ”

But he added: ‘I have no doubt that if we do it right, as I’m sure we can, we can have a strong, jobs-driven recovery, which I think could be a lot stronger than many pessimists have been said in the past six months or so.

Yesterday, Mr. Sunak also said that the main focus of his budget would be employment. The $ 50 billion leave program will continue through the summer, alongside other Covid backers.

It is expected to stimulate learning and is considering a national insurance leave for companies that hire new staff. The chancellor is also under pressure from conservatives in the north to support the main streets.

Forty-five MPs from the Nordic Research Group have called for an extension of the business rate holiday, followed by “fundamental reform” after the pandemic.

Publicity

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: