Fastest growth for FIFTY years expected as Boris Johnson says ‘the pessimists were wrong’

Boris Johnson last night hailed the prospect of a ‘strong, jobs-driven recovery’ as it emerged that the budget forecast would predict the fastest economic growth in half a century.

The PM said the ‘pessimists’ would have been mistaken about Britain’s fortunes, the economy is expected to rebound strongly as the lockdown is eased.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to predict the strongest recovery in 50 years in tomorrow’s budget. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), which provides independent forecasts to the government, has reportedly significantly revised its estimates in light of the successful deployment of the Covid vaccine.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to predict the strongest recovery in 50 years in tomorrow’s budget. Boris Johnson hailed the prospect of a “strong and jobs-oriented recovery”. Pictured: Johnson and Sunak in the Chancellor’s promotional video

A source admitted the Chancellor (pictured in his promotional video) was optimistic, saying his statement tomorrow would be ‘serious but optimistic’

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed yesterday for the first time that the vaccination program is “ breaking the link ” between virus cases and deaths, fueling hopes that lifting the lockdown will prove to be permanent. The OBR is expected to say that the black hole in Britain’s finances created by the pandemic is significantly lower than the $ 29 billion it suggested in November and well below the $ 43 billion the Treasury once feared.

A source close to the budget process told the Financial Times: “The successful deployment of the vaccine is a significant change in recent months.”

Treasury sources pointed out that part of the reason faster growth was expected was due to the sharp contraction in the economy last year. But a source admitted the chancellor was optimistic, saying his statement tomorrow would be “serious but optimistic.”

The apparent improvement in economic fortunes has led to further calls from Conservative MPs for the Chancellor to delay tax increases.

Apparent improvement in economic fortunes has led to further calls from Tory MPs for the Chancellor to delay tax increases

Mr Johnson last night confirmed the Daily Mail report last week that the fuel tax would not increase.

And former Treasury Minister Mel Stride said Mr Sunak shouldn’t even consider raising taxes until the fall and warned that earlier increases could stifle growth. Mr Stride, chairman of the Commons all-party treasury committee, said: “The last thing we want the chancellor to do now is raise taxes and tone down the animal spirit in the economy.”

Mr. Sunak is expected to drop the corporate tax from 19 percent to 20 and chart a “path” to raise it to 23 percent.

It will also announce a three-year freeze on income tax thresholds, clawing back $ 6 billion from workers and pushing 1.6 million people into higher tax brackets.

Speaking over the weekend, he vowed to “catch up with the people” about the “huge shock” caused to the economy by the pandemic.

The Prime Minister took a positive tone during a visit to Stoke-on-Trent yesterday. He said the Chancellor was right to be ‘frank’ about the dire state of public finances, admitting: ‘It has been expensive to take care of everyone throughout the pandemic. Pictured: Boris Johnson visited St Mary’s CE Primary School in Stoke-on-Trent on March 1

Tory MPs are threatening to revolt over the prospect of any tax hikes tomorrow, with Downing Street forced to warn last week that anyone who votes against the budget will be kicked out of the parliamentary party.

But the Prime Minister took a positive tone during a visit to Stoke-on-Trent yesterday.

He said the Chancellor was right to be ‘frank’ about the dire state of public finances, admitting: ‘It has been expensive to take care of everyone throughout the pandemic. ”

But he added: ‘I have no doubt that if we do it right, as I’m sure we can, we can have a strong, jobs-driven recovery, which I think could be a lot stronger than many pessimists have been said in the past six months or so.

Yesterday, Mr. Sunak also said that the main focus of his budget would be employment. The $ 50 billion leave program will continue through the summer, alongside other Covid backers.

It is expected to stimulate learning and is considering a national insurance leave for companies that hire new staff. The chancellor is also under pressure from conservatives in the north to support the main streets.

Forty-five MPs from the Nordic Research Group have called for an extension of the business rate holiday, followed by “fundamental reform” after the pandemic.