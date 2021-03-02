Manipulation piling up to keep voters away





ISLAMABAD / KARACHI: As the senatorial elections unfold in a day, manipulation is at its peak with the government and the opposition working hard to keep their constituents on their side.

It was in this context that Prime Minister Imran Khan met with MPs on Monday and patiently listened to their questions mainly related to their constituency.

The Prime Minister assured the deputies that their reservations would be taken into account and that all the problems would be solved. He is also expected to continue interacting with Treasury lawmakers on Tuesday (today), including those from allied parties, in his chamber in Parliament.

Members of the National Assembly Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Jawad Hussain, Muhammad Iqbal Afridi and Sajid Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. Among the others, who also met the Prime Minister, were Dr Haider Ali, Noor Alam Khan, Azmi Riaz, Zill-e-Huma, Nafiza Khattak, Shandana Gulzar and Muhammad Aslam Bhootani (independent MP, who sits on the benches of the NA Treasure), Tahir Iqbal Chaudhry, Amir Gopang, Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dareshk, Sardar Muhammad Jaffer Khan Leghari, Muhammad Sanaullah Khan Masti Khel, Niaz Ahmad Jhakar and Amjad Ali Khan Niazi, Saira Bano, Ms. Munibi Fauzia Arshad and, Gali. Bakhsh Mehar, Munazza Hasan, Shaheen Naz, Federal Minister of Finance Asad Umar, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, Federal Ministers Pervez Khattak, Asad Umar and Murad Syed were also present at the meeting.

Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi also met the Prime Minister in addition to MP Fakhar Zaman. In addition, Makhdoom Samiul Hassan Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon also met the Prime Minister. At these meetings, the Governor of Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Minister of Defense Pervaiz Khattak, Minister of Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar were also present.

The competition between the Minister of Finance, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and the former prime minister and candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, Yousaf Raza Gilani, is considered the most difficult for the general seat of the federal capital.

The parliamentary lobbies, cafeteria and parliamentary boxes all sported a festive feel with guessing games among lawmakers.

It goes without saying that on paper, the candidate nominated by the government Sheikh has a clear advantage over his rival Gilani. However, given the Supreme Court’s opinion on the presidential benchmark that the Senate vote would be by secret ballot, speculation is rife in the federal capital about a more interesting fight between the two.

The government had pushed for a public ballot in Senate polls to stem the chances of buying and buying votes, and also issued an ordinance to that effect, in addition to introducing a constitutional amendment bill to the National Assembly a few weeks ago.

The opposition saw it as a ploy to protect treasury lawmakers from voting against party policies.

Meanwhile, all allied parties, including the Muttahida Qaumi-Pakistan Movement (MQM-P) and the Grand Democratic Alliance, on Monday assured Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of their support ahead of the senatorial elections.

At a joint press conference in Islamabad, representatives of the allied parties reaffirmed their support for the PTI.

Speaking on occasion. The main leader of the Muttahida Qaumi-Pakistan Movement (MQM-P), Aminul Haque, said his party and other coalition partners would join the PTI in Senate polls.

The PTI and its allied parties were on the same page, he said, adding that there was no rift within the ruling alliance.

Amin-ul-Haq said all government allies have gathered at Zubaida Jalal. The MQM has decided to support the government.

We are with the government for the supremacy of Parliament and to eradicate corruption. We never talked about the insist rather than wanting solutions to the problems of Karachi. In 13 years, the PP has not given Karachi 13 buses and 13 gallons of water, he said.

Federal Minister of Interprovincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza said GDA lawmakers would support PTI Hafeez Shaikh in Senate elections.

Speaking to the bailiff, Federal Finance Minister Hafeez Shaikh said the government is committed to ending the horse trade and ensuring transparency in Senate polls. He said they were trying to meet the expectations of the people. The minister said they were taking steps to make Pakistan a strong and prosperous country.

Meanwhile, Karachi PS-100 PTI MPA Karim Bakhsh Gabol recorded a video statement in which he categorically stated that the party government had “failed to meet the needs of the masses.”

“We hear things about some PTI candidates who got tickets for the Senate. We learn that they received the tickets after paying money for it,” the MPA said, adding that he would vote never for such candidates, a private news channel reported.

Gabol said he is still a member of the PTI and will continue to be. However, lawmakers have said they will vote only for the candidate they think is satisfactory.

Another Sindh Party MPA, Shaharyar Shar alleged that the party issued Senate election tickets to Sindh candidates without consulting the party MPAs.

“I raised the Sindh issues to the prime minister and the governor but they didn’t listen,” he said. “They (the PTI government) have no program for Sindh.”

Shar said he and others would not vote for the candidates selected by the prime minister, adding that Sindh party MPAs were “angry with them”.

He said that Khurram Sher Zaman of AMP PTI’s statement about his kidnapping and other AMPs was false. “Who can kidnap us? I am here, in my house,” he said.

Previously, PTI MPP Khurram Sher Zaman said three party MPAs had been kidnapped. “Their last location was at La Défense,” he said, addressing the media. “These MPAs were in contact with us,” Zaman added.

Reacting to Karim Bakhsh Gabol’s statement against the PTI, Zaman said that the AMP has always spoken out against the PPP. He alleged that Gabol was forced to publish a video statement against the PTI, adding that he was sure it was the PPP that was forcing PTI MPAs to make statements against the party.

“We now have institutions (at our disposal). We could have done the same,” he said, referring to the alleged coercion of PTI MPAs.

Zaman said the Sindh government continually threatened PTI MPAs, adding that if any harm were to happen to them, the provincial government would be held responsible.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos