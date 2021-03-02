West Indies vs SL 2021





News

Chase and Hetmyer were among four players deemed ineligible for the T20I and ODI teams

Shimron Hetmyer and Roston Chase are available for selection in the West Indies test round against Sri Lanka this month after meeting the minimum fitness standard required by CWI.

Hetymer and Chase were among four players deemed unavailable for the T20I and ODI stages of the Sri Lanka Tour, along with fast bowlers Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas.

“The policy calls for a minimum standard in certain aspects of fitness testing,” CWI cricket director Jimmy Adams said on Saturday. “It’s pretty simple, and it’s something all players are aware of: failure [the minimum standard] makes them unavailable for selection. “

However, Adams confirmed at a press conference on Monday that Chase and Hetmyer have since reached the minimum threshold and will therefore be available to star in the Test series which begins on March 21.

“Two of those four players have since met the minimum standard: Roston Chase and Shimron Hetmyer,” Adams said. “They would now be available for the next selection meeting ahead of the upcoming test matches later in March.”

The two players were included in a provisional squad of 26 players who will compete in a four-day “best v best” training match in Antigua from March 8-11, with Chase set to be captain of one of the teams. Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel have been given a rest from that game, as there is a return to international competition for Nevis opening batsman Kieran Powell.

Roger Harper, CWI Senior Selector, said: “The ‘Best v Best’ match is first part of our preparation for the test series against Sri Lanka. It gives players who performed well in the last championship West Indies the opportunity to show their skills., Play against each other, which we expect to be very competitive and defend themselves. This is a chance to increase their stock and show what they can do . “

West Indies Best v Best Squads

Squad A: Kraigg Brathwite (captain), Shamarh Brooks, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Derval Green, Keon Harding, Shimron Hetmyer, Kavem Hodge, Paul Palmer Jr, Veerasammy Permaul, Kieran Powell, Preston McSween, Jayden Seales Chaston (captain) , Sunil Ambris, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, John Campbell, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar holder, Imran Khan, Marquino Mindley, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer, Nial Smith, Jomel Warrican Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel rested; ODI and T20I players unavailable due to conflicting dates Match to be played at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua, March 8-11

Matt Roller is associate editor at ESPNcricinfo. He tweets on @ mroller98

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos