The future of EVs in Asia is in Indonesia. Here’s why.

Indonesia has nickel, copper, bauxite, and nickel ore, making it the future of the electric vehicle industry.

Its nickel reserves estimated at more than 50 million tonnes could last more than 30 years.

Indonesia is now focusing on developing two mixtures of nickel-based batteries – namely, nickel-cobalt-manganese and lithium-cobalt-nickel-aluminum – which are two of the five most popular combinations for batteries. lithium-ion EVs used today.

As a major automotive contributor in Asia in terms of sales volume, Indonesia is still in its infancy in the field of electric powertrain. This despite the fact that they are the largest reserves of nickel in the world. However, things have accelerated since President Joko Widodo issued a decree detailing the timetable for reaching a number of electric vehicles as a means of public transport and private use.

The government is encouraging the production of nickel ore-related products, such as electric vehicle batteries, using local production capacity, and since then, major global players in China and Japan have already started investing in the country. The government of Southeast Asia’s largest economy is well aware of international developments related to VE, and in fact aims to have Indonesia become SEA’s electric vehicle production center by 2030. However, there are undoubtedly a number of crucial factors that make Indonesia an excellent breeding ground for investment. in the electric vehicle industry and the factors that prevent them from accelerating its efforts.

Why Indonesia?

As momentum gains momentum for electric vehicle adoption in Asia, Indonesia hopes to become a key part of the supply chain by becoming a major producer of lithium-ion batteries. For starters, the country is a key source of nickel, cobalt and copper which are essential in the manufacture of electric vehicles. batteries. Still, Indonesia needs to invest in technology, talent, and renewable energy if it is to become a major producer of lithium-ion cells.

As a reminder, the largest archipelago in the world has a quarter of the world’s reserves of nickel, a key material in the production of batteries and as a country, it controls the largest reserves in the world, ahead of Australia and Brazil. A report from Morning Message from South China said Andrey Berdichevskiy, director of Deloittes Future of Mobility Solution Centers, who said Indonesia is a hinterland for many raw materials essential for making EV batteries, not only for nickel but also for cobalt and the copper.

For Indonesia’s plan to be successful, Berdichevsky said the country needs to close gaps in its own supply chains and make a large-scale transition to high-value manufacturing by investing in advanced industrial technology and talent. Currently, Indonesia aims to increase investment in the electric vehicle battery sector to US $ 35 billion by 2033, double the total investment from last year.

As a reminder, in 2015, Indonesia set up a 2,000 hectare nickel industrial zone in Morowali, Sulawesi, which has today become the country’s nickel mining center. Chinese steel giant Tsingshan Holding Group has invested at least US $ 5 billion in the park and runs a factory there. Meanwhile, Chinas GEM, a supplier of EV battery materials, is building a US $ 700 million nickel processing plant in Morowali, but the project’s launch has been delayed until next year due to the pandemic. Tsingshan is also a minor player in the project.

At least four of these factories are planned by Chinese-led consortia in Indonesia. As the nickel ore mined from the park is now widely used to make stainless steel slabs, Widodo expects it to be used in the production of lithium-ion batteries by 2024.

Indonesian efforts

For a while now Indonesia courting the American Tesla and explored agreements with two of the world’s largest producers of EV batteries – Chinas Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) and South Koreas LG Chem. Both companies supply the batteries for Teslas models made in China. CATL in fact announced an investment of US $ 5.2 billion to build integrated battery factories in the country, while LG Chem signed a memorandum of understanding on an investment of US $ 9.8 billion to produce EV batteries at the national level, according to the Indonesian Investment Coordination Council.

Jakarta, despite not having signed anything concrete with Tesla, has remained in close contact with the company’s chief executive, Elon Musk. A handful of efforts have been made to charm Musk, including by the country’s president Joko Widodo himself who has personally called Musk to discuss EVs and to see Indonesia as a potential launch site for SpaceX, Musks Aerospace Manufacturing and Space Transportation Company.

Musk has said he will send a team from Tesla to investigate investment opportunities, but no date has been set. Jakarta continued to keep in touch with the company and after six video calls, Tesla sent an investment proposal early last month to build a facility for an energy storage system (ESS) and a lithium battery factory. -ion ​​in Indonesia, according to the country’s Ministry of Maritime Affairs. and investment business. Tesla uses an ESS unit called a Powerwall, a home battery designed to store solar or grid energy so that it can be used at night or during a power outage.

Since then, there have been no updates on Teslas’ plans for Indonesia, although between the two there have been reports that Musk plans to build an electric vehicle plant in India and continue to buy batteries from its long-time supplier, Japanese Panasonic, for the next two years until it can produce a cheaper alternative.

Jakarta has also issued at least seven regulations in the past year to support the development of the country’s electric vehicle industry. The most recent is its new presidential regulations that offer tax breaks for certain industries, including nickel smelting and coal gasification. The country will also establish a state-owned holding company called Indonesia Battery Corporation (IBC) in the first half of this year to further boost the industry. The company will include four state-owned Mining Industry Indonesia, Aneka Tambang, energy company Pertamina and electricity supplier PLN.

As part of the participation, new joint ventures will be formed with seven multinational companies Chinas CATL, BYD Auto, Farasis Energy, South Koreas LG Chem and Samsung SDI, Tesla and Panasonic to grow the EV battery business of 17.4 billion of US dollars, the country’s parliament was informed recently. Indonesia hopes to bridge its talent and technology gap with joint ventures, learning how to produce battery-grade nickel from overseas partners.