VIDEO: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife visits refuge in Lahore





Bushra Bibi inspects the food during her visit to a shelter in Lahore on Monday.

Tanvir Usman, Gulf today

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi paid a surprise visit to a Panah Gah (foster home) in Lahore on Monday to see if people in need are being properly cared for.

She said she was happy with the cleanliness and the arrangements, but was not happy with the quality of the food served in the shelter.

Imran Khan, in a Facebook post, said the government will now improve the quality of food.

Bushra Bibi inquired about the difficulties they are facing and made sure their problems were resolved as soon as possible.

She ordered the authorities on the spot to further improve living conditions at the “Panah Gah” and pledged funds for the repair work as a top priority.

Bushra Bibi during her visit to a shelter.

Addressing the inmate at the shelter, the first lady said Pakistani government Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) had provided shelter for the homeless, adding that the government was determined to give people their rights.

She praised the PTI government for providing shelter to the homeless.

It is the government’s responsibility to care for the people in these homes, adding that feeding and providing shelter to the poor is a duty and a virtue.

She said that the service of humanity pleases the Almighty and that the government led by Imran will continue to serve the masses in the best possible way.

Bushra Bibi during her visit to a refuge in Lahore.

Residents of the shelters told the first lady that the shelters made them feel like home, adding that they prayed for Prime Minister Imran to build this shelter.

“We used to spend the night on the city’s walking trails, but now we sleep under a roof with good food to eat,” said one of the inmates at the shelter.

On this occasion, a disabled person residing in the refuge informed the first lady of her disability. Acting immediately at her request, Bushra Bibi ordered the authorities to help her.

Shelter Homes, an initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been set up in five cities across the country since 2020 with plans to open such a shelter in other cities as well.

These shelters are very close to the Prime Minister’s heart as they provide food and shelter to the needy and the destitute.

