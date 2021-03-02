



Deltapoll’s latest investigation gave Mr. Starmer a net approval rating of zero. Meanwhile, Boris Johnson’s popularity has skyrocketed to over 10, putting the Prime Minister ahead of the Opposition Leader for the first time since last May.

The disastrous poll emerged as Mr Starmer continues to be engulfed in an internal dispute over his decision to oppose a corporate tax hike. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to increase the current rate from 19% to 25% in Wednesday’s budget. Controversially, the Labor leader demanded last week that the government exclude any increase in business or family taxes this year as the country recovers from the coronavirus crisis. The position was widely seen as an attempt to highlight its pro-business credentials. READ MORE: Desperate repeaters look for bad news to bring UK back to EU

But many in his party, including several prominent members of the shadow cabinet, vehemently oppose his call. Phantom Chancellor Anneliese Dodds initially opposed it before going back today by saying “now is not the time for immediate tax hikes.” However, there is a growing division within the party on the issue because some Labor MPs believe they should support the increase, arguing it is a progressive tax. Mr Johnson was as low as minus 10 last September in Deltapoll’s net approval ratings. But it has climbed significantly since then, reaching plus one in January and then plus 10 last month. READ MORE: Prince William wrote angry letter to protect ‘harassed’ Kate Middleton

“But should the Chancellor focus on imposing additional tax hikes in particular now?” “Well, we don’t think he should be focusing on that. He should really focus on securing the recovery. “Now is not the time to raise taxes immediately – now is the time for a chancellor to focus on jobs and secure our recovery.” Deltapoll surveyed 1,527 British adults from February 24-26.







