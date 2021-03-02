Paris mayor denounces weekend lockdown proposal





The mayoress of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, on Monday approved a possible blockade of the coronavirus at the weekend in the capital, warning how such a measure would affect people already hard hit by the viral measures. “I expressed my disagreement with this proposal,” she said at a press conference, calling the proposal “harsh and even inhumane”. Housing conditions in the city and in neighboring areas like Seine-Saint-Denis are already tight, she said, adding: “A lot of people live in tiny apartments with no outside space, sometimes several. generations. These families have already paid a heavy price during the epidemic. “ Paris is one of the most densely populated cities in the world, with an estimated population of 2.16 million and over 20,300 inhabitants per square kilometer (0.39 miles). Since the start of the pandemic, the Paris region has had the highest number of COVID-19 infections and variant cases in the country. Several advisers and deputies to the mayor of Paris assisted Hidalgo in opposing the lockout. Prime Minister Jean Castex said last week that the 20 French departments most affected by the virus could undergo weekend lockdowns from March 6. These are large parts of the Parisian agglomeration (Ile-de-France) and its surrounding departments as well as large cities such as Marseille and Lyon. While some officials have suggested a strict and short three-week lockdown, Hidalgo clarified that no such proposal is being considered at this time. She proposed that the authorities impose local solutions, strengthen preventive measures and limit gatherings inside. To help thousands of university and college students currently confined to rented apartments and battling worsening mental health and poverty as higher education institutions remain closed, Hidalgo suggested opening up the vast spaces. city ​​audiences. “We must act so that the mental health of students is not affected and that they can work in peace. Additional places can be opened for studying, such as spaces in museums, theaters, gymnasiums, public associations and municipal centers. “ (c) Anadolu Agency News.Az

