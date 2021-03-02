Cutting distances with a cricket stump – OpEd





Sport is the common thread that unites peoples and countries. The overlapping rings of the Olympic rings symbolize the coming together of all nations. Former US President Nixon successfully used ping-pong diplomacy to open up US-China relations, which led the United States to lift the embargo against China on June 10, 1971.

Cricket has been used in a similar way to bring people from different countries together, especially South Asians. Sport in South Asia is an important part of the culture. For South Asians, it is not just a sport but part of their collective identity. Some Southeast Asian cricket legends like Imran Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Waseem Akram, Sunil Gavaskar, Kumar Sangakkara, Shahid Afridi, Shakaib Al Hasan, Shoaib Akhtar and Virat Kohli are household names. Although Pakistan is known as the maker of the official FIFA World Cup football, soccer is not popular in Pakistan. Pakistan have remained world champions in squash, hockey, cricket, snookers, Kabaddi and many other individual athletics events, but cricket is the most sought-after sport in Pakistan despite bottlenecks like terrorism and COVID-19.

As the overall sporting spectrum has shrunk, Pakistani cricket has maintained its presence in the world of cricket. In recent years, the Pakistani cricket team has been able to relaunch and reinvent itself internationally. I remember one of the slogans from the Independence Cup 2017 in Lahore that said it’s not Pakistan against the world, it’s Pakistan against terrorism. In Pakistan, cricket is also a measure of national strength. Pakistan cricket teams participate in national competitions such as Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Boss’s Trophy, ABN-AMRO Twenty-20 Cup and ABN-AMRO Champions Trophy. In 2015, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) organized a T20 cricket league based on a franchise known as the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Both seasons of PSL, 2020 and 2021, are wholly owned by PCB. In addition, Mr. Imran Khan, outgoing Prime Minister of Pakistan, designed the new basic structure of the game in the country.

Pakistan-World Champion

Pakistan has won international cricket events, which include the 1992 Cricket World Cup, ICC World Twenty20 and the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, in addition to finishing second in the 1999 Cricket World Cup and the ICC World Twenty20 2007. Women’s cricket is also very popular, with Kiran Baluch holding the current record for best score in a women’s test match with her innings of 242. Mr. Imran Khan has the honor of leading the national cricket team of Pakistan which won the Cricket World Cup in 1992. In 2010 he was also inducted into the Hall of Fame of the International Cricket Council.

Hitting balls without borders

In South Asia, cricket and politics are closely linked. Wars have been fought and conflicts have been de-escalated alongside the strike of the bat. The history of Indo-Pakistani relations has not inspired confidence in rebuilding relations through non-political means. However, the cricket matches between them have a deeper political and diplomatic significance.

From 1947 to 1965, only three sets of tests were played between India and Pakistan. The wars of 1965 and 1971 led to the complete shutdown of cricket trade between two countries and there was a very small window to using cricket as a tool to maintain goodwill. After an interval of 17 years, cricket resumed between them in 1978. The first instance of cricket diplomacy took place in 1987 when General Zia-Ul-Haq traveled to India to attend a test match in Jaipur. , and the resulting diplomatic dialogue cooled relations. In 2004 Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee traveled to Pakistan to attend the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (ASACR) summit. He also allowed the Indian cricket team to travel to Pakistan to play and advised cricketers to win not only the matches but also the hearts of the Pakistani public. Over the next three years, the two countries faced each other three times. Cricket diplomacy emerged again when then Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Pakistani counterpart Yousuf Raza Gilani met for the 2011 World Cup semi-final between India and the Pakistan. Peace talks resumed and Pakistan toured India in December 2012 for one T20 and three One Day International (ODI). The effectiveness of cricket diplomacy in Indo-Pakistani relations can also be measured by the fact that it has brought the two states to the negotiating table to handle the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) issue.

One for all and all for one

Any major international sporting event like a World Cup gives the feeling of belonging to a larger global community. Athletes have always been good ambassadors of goodwill for all countries and have admirers across borders. Fans love cricket breaking down all barriers which is why peacekeepers see cricket as a tool to bind people together. Despite the tensions, Pakistani fans recently celebrated India’s historic victory over Australia. Nelson Mandela also believed that sport could create hope where there was once only despair. It is more powerful than the government at breaking down racial barriers. In short, a link between the international rebirth of crickets and national resilience must be made. Restarting international cricket in South Asia would increase the possibility of establishing a will for peace and prosperity.

* Gulshan Rafiq, the writer is a researcher based in Islamabad.

