Prime Minister Imran Khan takes concrete steps to develop tourism in Pakistan: Cheng Xizhong

BEIJING, March 1 (APP): A visiting professor at the Southwestern University of Political Science and Law, a senior researcher at the Charhar Cheng Xizhong Institute, said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government was doing everything possible to promote tourism and create job opportunities for young people in Pakistan.

He said that since taking office, the Prime Minister has repeatedly stressed the importance and necessity of tourism development. Not long ago, he came up with a very important concept on tourism development, namely the promotion of ecological tourism.

Pakistan, he said, has an incredible landscape, geography and biodiversity with many physiognomies such as plateau, plain, wetland and ocean etc., providing a variety of choices for global ecotourists.

Pakistan is also blessed with a national heritage and abundant historical sites. Preserving historic sites and national heritage is essential to inform future generations about history.

“I firmly believe that Pakistan has great potential to develop tourism.” He added, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), in 2019, the tourism industry’s contribution rate to Pakistan’s GDP was 5.9%, with 3.9 million jobs created.

According to his calculations, if Pakistan’s tourism industry grows to the level of China, its rate of contribution to Pakistan’s GDP will increase from 5.1% to 11% and an additional 2.37 million jobs will be created.

He also said that with the improvement of infrastructure and security situation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and especially when the COVID-19 epidemic is effectively controlled, tourism in Pakistan will decline. will develop considerably in the days to come.

He said that with the improvement of people’s standard of living, tourism is no longer the business of a few people to refresh their lifestyle. More and more people are ready to go out on their free time and on vacation, which will not only diversify their experience and broaden their horizons, but also shape their temperament. Tourism is becoming more and more popular from year to year and its development has many advantages.

First, the development of tourism can effectively increase economic income and promote business development. Second, tourism is an investment project with high rate of return, long cycle and quick effect. Third, the development of tourism, especially ecotourism, is in line with the modern concept of green development, while cultural tourism can enhance people’s recognition of culture and increase their sense of pride in the nation.

“Therefore, we have to develop tourism according to time factors and various local conditions, create a good environment and adopt the green development model,” he added.

