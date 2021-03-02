Politics
Latest news on the coronavirus – UrduPoint
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik – March 2, 2021) The number of deaths from coronavirus infection worldwide has exceeded 2.535 million, more than 114.3 million cases of infection have been detected, according to Johns University U.S.-based Hopkins, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media, and other sources.
At 8:30 p.m. GMT on Monday, the number of cases worldwide is 114,338,204, including 2,535,737 deaths.
The United States still has the highest number of cases in the world, with 28,637,501, including 513,905 deaths.
Russia is responding to all inquiries regarding the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines from abroad, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
It is unfortunate that COVID-19 vaccines are drawn into a geopolitical confrontation resembling the Cold War era while being of the utmost importance in saving lives for all mankind, said the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has received numerous requests from EU countries for direct supplies of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, and will continue to work in this direction and cooperate with the European Medicines Agency. (EMA), the CEO of the fund, Kirill Dmitriev, mentioned.
Slovakia has followed Hungary’s lead and registered Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine without waiting for approval from the EU regulator, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.
Slovakia decided to buy the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine produced in Russia without waiting for its approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and received the first batch on Monday, Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic told reporters at Kosice airport.
A new batch of Russian vaccine doses against the Sputnik V coronavirus have arrived in Serbia, with President Aleksandar Vucic receiving the delivery at Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade.
The German states of Bavaria, Saxony and Thuringia will deliver 15,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the Czech Republic, German broadcaster MDR reported, citing Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer.
The UK government will begin vaccinating citizens over 40 against COVID-19 this month, as the vaccination campaign is weeks ahead of schedule, The Telegraph reported.
Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm has requested authorization for emergency use of its coronavirus vaccine in the Philippines, President Harry Roque spokesman said.
Senior Iraqi officials and their families secretly received coronavirus vaccines as the country’s population was insecure due to delays in delivering vaccine doses, Iraqi broadcaster Al Sumaria reported.
The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health has granted an emergency use authorization for the inactivated coronavirus vaccine by Chinese state pharmaceutical group Sinopharm, Lebanese government news agency NNA reported.
The governments of Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire have launched campaigns to immunize health workers against the novel coronavirus, the World Health Organization (WHO) has announced.
Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca sold its stake in US-based Moderna for an estimated $ 1.2 billion after Moderna stock skyrocketed following the company’s breakthrough in the global coronavirus vaccine market, the Times reported.
The Russian Federal Agency for Medical Biology is working on a vaccine against the coronavirus that provides cell-bound immunity, as this type of immunity can protect a person up to 17 years old, said Veronika Skvortsova, the head of the agency, to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Clinical trials of a drug that blocks parts of COVID-19 are underway in Russia, the first phase is expected to be completed by mid-March, Skvortsova also said.
Russia recorded 11,571 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, up from 11,359 the day before, bringing the total to 4,257,650, the coronavirus response center said.
COVID-19 infection has affected nearly one in 30 Russians since the country’s first case was recorded on March 1, 2020, according to data from the Federal Statistical Service (Rosstat) and the Coronavirus Response Center .
The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that less than 10% of the world’s population has antibodies to the coronavirus, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky has warned of a potential increase in new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases after the declining trajectory appears to have stopped.
The German government is determined to extend the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown until the end of March, Business Insider reported, citing government sources.
The Finnish government has declared a state of emergency amid the worsening epidemiological situation linked to the coronavirus. Finland’s second state of emergency on the coronavirus pandemic will not only prepare for a deteriorated situation in terms of the spread of the virus, but will also pay for financial compensation for burdensome business activity, the office said. from the Prime Minister to Sputnik.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the coronavirus-related curfew was lifted in low and medium-risk provinces over the weekend, stressing that the country had started to return to normal life.
The Japanese government has lifted the coronavirus-related state of emergency in six prefectures outside the Tokyo area a week earlier than originally planned amid the improving epidemiological situation, media reported.
The coronavirus pandemic may have dealt a long-term blow to demand for office and retail space in the United States, as well as inflation expectations, said Federal Reserve governor , Lael Brainard, at the Institute of International Bankers’ Washington Annual Conference.
Apple has opened all of its 270 stores in the United States for the first time in nearly a year since implementing the restrictive coronavirus pandemic measures, a spokesperson for the tech giant told CNBC.
Belarus has spent $ 1 billion from various sources to fight the coronavirus pandemic, President Alexander Lukashenko said.
The UK Parliament’s Treasury Committee has warned Chancellor Rishi Sunak against tax increases and advised him to delay actions to increase tax revenue to promote economic recovery after coronavirus lockdown .
