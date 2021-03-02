Imran Khan dreams of Gwadar as ‘the next Dubai’ but prevents local Baloch from accessing basic necessities





Rome [Italy], March 1 (ANI): As the government headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan “plans” to make Gwadar the “next Dubai” under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative, it is preventing inhabitants of the Baloch people to access basic necessities by strengthening the city at the request of China.

According to journalist Francesca Marino, barbed wire installed by the Pakistani government does not surround the free zone of the port of Gwadar, the industrial zone GIEDA (Gwadar Industrial Estate Development Authority) and the EPZA (Export Processing Zones Authority). . Rather, it prevents the local population, whose livelihoods depend on fishing, from accessing the sea.

“The real objective of the barbed wire and the 15,000 Chinese soldiers deployed in the port, on which the Chinese and Pakistani flags fly, is not to ensure the security of the commercial installations but to defend the interests of Beijing and to maintain the Baluch. away, ”Marino said. .

Meanwhile, Islamabad has stepped up its security in Balochistan to protect its facilities as there is an increase in attacks on CPEC projects, the Pakistani military said earlier.

“We have raised two division-sized security colonies dedicated to ensuring the security of the CPEC, on top of that we have increased the number of paramilitary troop units from one to two in the province to ensure security, ”Xinhua said, citing Major General Babar Iftikhar. , Said the director general of the media wing of the military inter-service public relations.

The security of the CPEC has been increased directly and indirectly by providing more security to the projects of the CPEC and by strengthening the security throughout the province to ensure a smooth work in the projects of the CPEC after the recent attacks on the facility, reported Xinhua.

Although Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest province with significant natural resources, it remains the poorest and least populated. The Baluchis have often raised the issue of underdevelopment, but Pakistan has responded with forced kidnappings, torture and harassment.

The Baluchis also oppose China’s growing involvement in the province. The CPEC has not benefited the people of Balochistan while the people of other provinces are enjoying the fruits of the megaproject. This has led to widespread protests as the Chinese are seen as encroachers who extract all the wealth from the region.

This has led to an upsurge in deadly attacks by Baloch separatists against CPEC facilities.

In 2015, China announced the USD 46 billion project in Pakistan, of which Balochistan is an integral part. It would link the southern Pakistani port of Gwadar in Balochistan, on the Arabian Sea, to the western region of Xinjiang in China. It also plans to create road, rail and oil pipeline links to improve connectivity between China and the Middle East. (ANI)

