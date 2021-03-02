Politics
Despite workers’ rejection, PP wages are still going
IDXChannel – Even though it was signed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), several labor-related regulations were rejected by the workers. There are 49 laws and regulations that have been issued by the government in order to support the implementation of copyright works law.
“There are 5 laws which are directly related to each other, in particular in the field of manpower there are 5, namely PP 34, 35, 36, 37 and n ° 5 concerning licenses related to K3 placement, training and permits, “said the General Manager Binwasnaker and the K3 Manpower Department (Kemnaker) Haiyani Rumondang in a virtual show titled” Government Regulation Number 36 of 2021 concerning wages “in Jakarta, Tuesday (2/3/2021).
He said that all government regulations have been fully regulated except for the provisions which are very technical and dynamic in nature. So the arrangement is in a ministerial regulation, which is currently being drafted by the team.
“As a control body, especially the boards of the labor inspectorate and K3, we believe it is necessary to disseminate these laws and regulations, so that labor inspectors, employers, workers and other parties stakeholders can have the same understanding and implement them in accordance with the goals and objectives of laws and regulations. -Legislation, ”Haiyani explained.
Haiyani said wage policy must be adapted to the conditions and dynamics of global economic changes, which requires a quick and precise response.
“Without structural reforms, economic growth will slow down. Wages are one of the factors that have a very significant impact on these dynamics,” he explained.
For information, the main wage regime regulated in PP no. 36 years 2021, among others:
1. The minimum wage is determined on the basis of economic and employment conditions. Entrepreneurs still do not have the right to pay wages below the stipulated minimum wage.
2. Entrepreneurs are required to prepare and implement the structure and scale of salaries in the business taking into account the capabilities and productivity of the business.
3. The wages of micro and small enterprises are determined on the basis of an agreement between the entrepreneur and the worker / worker of the enterprise under the following conditions:
At least 50% (fifty percent) of the average public consumption at the provincial level; and,
The agreed wage value is at least 25% (twenty-five percent) above the poverty line at the provincial level.
4. Overtime wages are to be paid by employers who employ workers / workers beyond their working hours or during weekly breaks or who are employed on public holidays as compensation to the workers / workers concerned in accordance with to the provisions of laws and regulations.
5. Wages are not paid if the worker / worker does not come to work and / or does not do the work, unless the worker / worker is unavailable; carry out other activities outside of their work; exercise the right to rest or to leave; or willing to do the job that was promised but the contractor does not employ him due to his own fault or some obstacle the contractor could have avoided.
6. And other issues related to the implementation of other salaries. (TYO)
