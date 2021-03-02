Gillani writes letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan and asks for his vote in Senate elections





Former PM Yousaf Raza Gillani (L) and PM Imran Khan (R). Photo: File

Gillani writes letter to all lawmakers asking to vote in Senate elections PPP leader also sends letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan Senate elections to be held on March 3

PPP leader Yousaf Raza Gillani wants Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vote in the upcoming senatorial elections.

According to Geo News, the former prime minister wrote a letter to all members of the National Assembly, soliciting their votes for the upcoming senatorial elections where he is running as the joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The same letter was also sent to the prime minister, who lambasted the PDM and accused opposition parties of calling for a secret ballot in senatorial elections in the hope of bribing lawmakers.

Gillani of the PDM faces Abdul Hafeez Shaikh of the PTI for Islamabad’s seat in the Senate.

In his letter, the PPP leader urged lawmakers to keep in mind his character and politics over the past two years.

He stressed the importance of senatorial elections and votes, saying they would affect the country for a long time.

Before the Senate poll, the PDM had announced that the alliance was on one page regarding the nomination of Gillani as its candidate from Islamabad.

Previously, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif offered his full support to PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari for Gilani.

Gillani campaigned actively to win the next election. Previously, he had contacted BNP (Mengal) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal to discuss the current political situation in the country.

The PPP and other political parties have expressed confidence that the government will lose the next senatorial elections, with PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari going so far as to say that Prime Minister Imran Khan will no longer remain prime minister after the elections. .

PTI seeks to strengthen its support

The government, on the other hand, has brought charges against the opposition, accusing it of seeking to buy votes for the upper house. The PTI, on the other hand, has also held meetings with allied parties to build support for its candidates in the upcoming Senate elections.

The PTI sent a high-level delegation last week to meet with the leaders of its allied Muttahida Qaumi-Pakistan Movement (MQM-P) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

The meeting was held with the aim of winning the maximum number of seats in the upcoming Senate polls in Sindh.

The leaders of the three political parties, who are also coalition partners in the federal government and part of the combined opposition in the Sindh Assembly, agreed to jointly participate in the senatorial elections on March 3 and reflected to several strategies for the distribution of tickets for five seats. of the upper house of parliament, including three generals and one each reserved for technocrats and women, The News reported.

They also discussed steps to curb the horse trade in Senate polls. The PTI delegation included three federal ministers Asad Umar, Dr Hafeez Shaikh, Muhammad Mian Soomro and former opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos