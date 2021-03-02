Kosovo’s relations with Israel face strong resistance from Turkey





PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) Kosovo’s Prime Minister-designate found himself in a difficult diplomatic position before taking the post following his country’s diplomatic relations with Israel. Albin Kurti, of the Movement for Self-Determination, or Vetevendosje !, is expected to be the next Prime Minister of Kosovo after his party wins parliamentary elections on 14 February. On Monday, Kurti met with the Turkish ambassador in Pristina, and Kosovo’s decision to open an embassy in Jerusalem was among the topics of discussion. The location of the embassy should be considered after checking documentation from the outgoing government, a statement released after the talks said. On February 1, Kosovo established diplomatic relations with Israel and decided to open an embassy in Jerusalem, becoming the first European and Muslim-majority country to draw up such plans. He followed the United States and Guatemala in doing so. The embassies of most countries are in Tel Aviv. Kosovo’s decision was made when outgoing Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti met Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic at the White House in September with then-President Donald Trump. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned Kosovo that the move could damage future relations with his country. I think it would be beneficial to avoid such an initiative which would cause serious damage to Kosovo, Erdogan said. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote that I attach great importance to Kosovo’s decision to open its embassy in Jerusalem and look forward to welcoming you to Israel for its inauguration. The letters sent in February were posted by Kurtis spokesperson Perparim Kryeziu on his Facebook page as part of world leaders’ congratulations on his victory. Last week, Kosovo sent its ambassador to Israel. The Palestinians claim East Jerusalem, captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East War and later annexed, as the capital of a future state. Most of the international community does not recognize Israel’s annexation of East Jerusalem and says competing claims to the city should be resolved through negotiations. Kosovo’s parliament declared independence from Serbia in 2008, nine years after a 78-day US-led NATO airstrike campaign against Serbia to end a bloody crackdown on ethnic Albanians , most of whom are Muslims in Kosovo. Most Western countries have recognized Kosovo’s independence, but Serbia and its allies, Russia and China, have not. – Suzan Fraser contributed to this report from Ankara, Turkey.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos