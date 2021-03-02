BORIS Johnson has offered UK stadiums for all of the European Championships as UK vaccine rollout increases ahead of the continent and he looks forward to raising a pint at the prospect.

The semi-finals and the final of the football tournaments are already scheduled for Wembley in July, but the temporary teetotaler Mr Johnson said last night: Any other matches they want to host, we are definitely ready for that!

This could kick off a good decade of football, with Chancellor Rishi Sunak ready to inject millions of dollars to fund the joint launch of the UK and Ireland to host the 2030 World Cup in the tomorrow’s budget.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, the Prime Minister said: We are very, very keen to bring football home in 2030. I think this is the right place.

This is the birthplace of football, now is the right time. It will be an absolutely wonderful thing for the country.

Mr Johnson hopes the image of the courageous UK Brexit, fresh out of its vaccine success, hosting the European tournament this summer would be a great publicity for the UK’s bid for 2030.

And he hopes this will encourage all of us to play more sports so the country can rebuild itself from Covid.

The Prime Minister admitted he was looking for a pint in his room to toast at the possibility of greater Euro involvement as soon as pubs are allowed to resume serving.

Admitting that he is currently in the wagon, Mr Johnson said not being able to drink during the lockdown has been a nightmare.

He said he would line up the pints at the earliest opportunity when pubs and restaurants are allowed to start serving outside next month under his strict policy of easing the lockdown.

In addition to the pubs reopening in April, trials will begin on the best way to bring fans safely back to the football fields.

With all Covid restrictions due to be lifted by mid-June, it is hoped that with vaccine passports and mass testing, Wembley could reach 90,000 places by the July final.

Ministers are in talks with UEFA, fearing that the current plan to host the competition in 11 European cities could be crushed by the surge in Covid cases across the Channel.

Mr Johnson said: We welcome the Euros. We host the semi-finals and the final.

If there are any, you know, if they want other matches that they want to host, that was definitely for that, but right now that’s where we’re at with UEFA.

And a summer of football this year would present Britain as the perfect venue for the World Cup nine years from now.

The Sun can reveal that Chancellor Sunaks Budget will be spending $ 2.8million tomorrow promoting UK and Ireland official ground to FIFA to host the tournament.

There will also be $ 25 million in new treasury funds to help the base game grow.

It would suffice to fund around 700 new locations across the UK.

It will help governments prepare Britain’s game for the future

Mr Johnson insisted: one of the things we want to do is bounce back fitter.

We want to bounce back better, but we also want to do a lot more to encourage sport in this country after the pandemic.

And Mr Sunak will allocate an additional 1.2 million new funds for the European Women’s Championships to take place in England in July 2022.

Mr Johnson said: We want to see a football windfall in the years to come.

But he insisted that these summer celebrations would not be possible without the absolutely astounding success of the vaccine rollout in the country.

Mr Johnson said he could only echo Her Majesty The Queen in her recent post to get everyone caught.

Before the budget Mr Johnson said: The immunization program has given us a lot more certainty than we could have had otherwise.

On a visit to St Marys CE Primary School in Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent, he added: I have no doubt that if we get there, as I’m sure we can, we can have a recovery strong and job-oriented.

I think it could be a lot stronger than what a lot of pessimists have said in the last six months or so.

And he said the success of the deployment added certainty to his proposals last month to get the country out of lockdown.

He said: It gave us a lot of reassurance and credibility on some of the dates that we have set. It’s incredibly positive.

On the back of news that Britain’s Oxford Astra-Zeneca vaccine is leading to a drop in deaths and hospitalizations from Covid, Mr Johnson teased President Frances for denigrating the pioneering coup.

Emmanuel Macron made a brutal U-turn this week after claiming the blow was faulty.

He now says he would certainly accept one if offered to him.

Mr Johnson said he was delighted to see the embarrassing French people on their turn.

He said: I am delighted that the President of the French Republic said he would have one himself, it is very positive. It’s very positive to see the downstream.

And Mr Johnson avoided questioning whether he had called Mr Macron over his claims that the Oxford jab was unsuitable for those over 65.

He would only say he has a good relationship with Mr Macron.

He came amid rumors of a heated argument behind the scenes over his commentary.

Mr Johnson said: We have now received glowing testimonials from German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Emmanuel and that is what we need to hear.

And that’s good for all of Europe.

Premier League fans will be allowed to return to the stadiums for this season’s last game in all ten matches.

