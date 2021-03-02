Turkey unveils provincial approach to ease COVID-19 restrictions – Xinhua English.news.cn

A man receives the COVID-19 vaccine in Ankara, Turkey on March 1, 2021. Turkey on Monday reported 9,891 new cases of COVID-19, including 645 symptomatic, bringing the total number in the country to 2,711,479, according to the Ministry of Health. The country began mass vaccination against COVID-19 on January 14 after authorities approved emergency use of China’s CoronaVac vaccine. About 7,046,000 people have been vaccinated to date. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya / Xinhua)

ANKARA, March 1 (Xinhua) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday unveiled a new normalization plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions in Turkey through a provincial approach.

“It is not possible to take normalization measures in an environment where the pandemic is spreading. Turkey being a large country in terms of geographic area and population, we need to take gradual measures,” Erdogan said at the meeting. ‘a press conference after a cabinet meeting. .

The 81 provinces of Turkey will be divided into four categories of low, medium, high and very high risk based on their COVID-19 situation based on infection rates and vaccination process. The provinces will be evaluated every week and their standards applications will be updated, according to Erdogan.

Cafes and restaurants, which were only allowed for take-out and delivery, will now be able to accommodate customers between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at half capacity, while excluding very high-risk provinces.

Civil servants will return to normal working hours throughout Turkey, the president noted.

The weekday curfew will continue nationwide between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., while weekend curfew restrictions in low- and medium-risk provinces will be lifted, and the lockdown will remain in high-risk areas. high and very high risk Sunday.

Mobility restrictions for people over 65 and under 20 are being abolished in low- and medium-risk provinces.

All preschool educational institutions, primary schools, from 8th to 12th grade will be open for in-person teaching across Turkey. In addition, face-to-face teaching will also begin in secondary and secondary schools in low and medium risk provinces. But only in-person exams will take place in high schools in high and very high risk provinces.

On a map of Turkey tweeted by Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca where provinces are classified according to four risk groups, the country’s largest metropolis, Istanbul, is classified as high risk city, while the capital Ankara is classified as high risk city. part of the medium risk group. Most of the Black Sea provinces are classified as high risk, while the southeastern provinces of Turkey are marked as low risk.

The Turkish government launched its first normalization process in June last year, but a rapid rise in the number of coronavirus cases after the summer forced authorities to reintroduce most measures in November.

The new normalization move comes as Turkey has vaccinated nearly 9% of its total population so far.

Turkey reported 9,891 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including 645 symptomatic, bringing the total number in the country to 2,711,479, according to the health ministry.

Turkey’s death toll from the virus increased by 69 to 28,638, while total recoveries climbed to 2,578,181 after another 5,947 cases recovered in the past 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia among COVID-19 patients stands at 3.6% and the number of critically ill patients is 1,215 nationwide, the ministry said.

A total of 130,536 tests were carried out in the last day, bringing the total number of tests in Turkey to 33,305,552.

The country began mass vaccination against COVID-19 on January 14 after authorities approved emergency use of China’s CoronaVac vaccine. About 7,046,000 people have been vaccinated to date.

Turkey reported its first case of COVID-19 on March 11, 2020. Ended