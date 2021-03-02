Boris Johnson calls Nicola Sturgeons pleading for another ‘totally irrelevant’ referendum





BORIS Johnson has called Nicola Sturgeons’ calls for another Scottish referendum completely inappropriate, irrelevant, unwarranted and unnecessary. Instead, the Prime Minister argued that the Covid crisis had in fact strengthened the case for retaining Scotland and England. Read our live blog on Budget 2021 for the latest news and updates 3 The Prime Minister responded to Nicola Sturgeon’s call for another Scottish referendum and said the calls were ‘unwarranted and unnecessary’ Credit: Getty Images – Getty He told The Sun: The value of the Union has been overwhelmingly emphasized during this pandemic. I think most people looking at how the UK has responded to the vaccine rollout can see the enormous value of our collaboration as the UK. “The British armed forces and the distribution of the vaccine by the NHS in one country has been fantastic,” he added. Asked about the SNP’s civil war engulfing nationalist bigwigs Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon, Mr Johnson said: I think the biggest lesson I take from all of this is that it’s important in these times to focus on the issues that really matter to the British people. “The more I read about other things, the more convinced I am that this is what we should be focusing on. The Prime Minister added: ‘What the Scottish electorate wants is a government that is focused on their needs in education, fighting crime, sound governance with sound policies on taxation and all the rest. 3 Boris Johnson argued that the pandemic has strengthened the case for solidarity between Scotland and England Credit: Getty Images – Getty 3 Boris Johnson said: ‘The idea of ​​holding a referendum now is absolutely extraordinary’ Credit: EPA Latest HOPE AMID PAIN Covid deaths plunge 37% in one week to 343 deaths and 6,391 cases Breaking COVID TRAGEDY 17-year-old with no underlying health issue dies after contracting Covid EU BLEW IT Six EU countries’ DITCH block vaccination program as France and Germany turn around on AZ JAB BATTLE OF MEG Meg demands $ 1.5million in legal fees and copies of her father’s letter after MoS’s privacy win CLOSURE IN Brazil’s hunting ‘patient x’ shrinks to 379 households in the southeast FACE OFF Primary school children won’t have to wear masks with only older students to cover up I do not see this from the Scottish National Party. I do not see this at all and I prefer to hold them accountable. “ And he said: The idea of ​​holding a referendum now is absolutely extraordinary. “Or hold a referendum, anytime for the foreseeable future, given what this country has just been through and what we need to do. Alex Salmond has no doubts that Sturgeon broke the ministerial code, but it is not for her to say whether she should resign DO YOU HAVE a story? RING The Sun on 0207782 4104 or WHATSAPP on 07423720250 or EMAIL[email protected]







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos