Boris Johnson excludes meat and carbon taxes ahead of COP26 climate commitments





Prime Minister Boris Johnson has categorically ruled out the introduction of new meat or carbon taxes despite his net zero targets, according to an interview he gave The Sun. In light of the government’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, it has been suggested that the UK government may introduce meat or carbon taxes in the future to encourage greener alternatives. Read more: As COP26 approaches, what’s on the wishlists of industry leaders on climate change this year? However, Johnson tonight ruled out carbon taxes for consumers, which currently only apply to large companies, and instead told the Sun that the government will create high-quality, highly-skilled, high-paying jobs. . Johnson last month also backed away from a Whitehall plan to institute a tax on meat, devised by Treasury officials looking for ways to tax commodities requiring carbon-intensive production. There is pressure on the Prime Minister to step up efforts to mitigate climate change due to the UK’s hosting of the COP26 conference in November. The event will see world leaders descend on Glasgow for the latest round of the ongoing UN climate change negotiations. The Prime Minister added that he believed the UK’s carbon neutral future would be boosted by innovation in green technologies. During a visit to a primary school in Stoke-on-Trent last week, he told The Sun that the UK can be the center of battery innovation in that part of the world. Read more: Exclusive: Enviva CEO explains why COP26 could launch decarbonization of heavy industries





