Cameron criticizes Johnson and May for aid cuts and security oversight | David cameron

David Cameron has criticized Boris Johnson’s aid cuts and the abolition of the Department for International Development, and accused Theresa May of making a very serious mistake by merging key cabinet and security roles.

Former prime ministers criticized his successors as he made a rare (virtual) return to parliament, where he told the Joint Committee on National Security Strategy (JCNSS) on Monday that he was sure there would be a major investigation into the treatment of the Covid pandemic.

Cameron has also ardently defended his own much-criticized decision to call the referendum on the UK’s EU membership, and appeared keen to reject suggestions he had rushed, after being asked if this decision was part of a comprehensive national strategy.

It’s not like it’s something that was thought of and appeared in a manifesto, he said via video link from his home. It was properly thought out, discussed, argued, debated, voted on in parliament, put into a manifesto, a government was formed based on this manifesto that I sometimes read about it as if people thought it was some sort afterthought.

I think it was in January 2013, the announcement of the holding of a referendum before the mid-term of the next legislature.

Appearing as part of the JCNSS investigation of UK national security mechanismsCameron was particularly critical of Mays’ decision to merge the functions of cabinet secretary and national security adviser. Sir Mark Sedwill held what Cameron described as two jobs during Mays’ tenure.

For one person, even if you were a cross of Einstein, Wittgenstein, and Mother Teresa, you couldn’t do both jobs, and I think that temporarily weakened the National Security Council, Cameron told the committee.

On Johnsons’ decision to cut the International Development Department, Cameron said: I think abolishing DfID is also a mistake for all kinds of reasons, but one of them is actually have the voice of the Foreign Office around the [national security council] table and the voice of DfID around the table, I think it is important that they are not necessarily the same thing.

Can you really expect the Minister of Foreign Affairs to do all the diplomatic work and also be able to talk about the development file? It’s quite a task, so I think it’s good to have both.

He also reiterated his criticism of the government’s announcement last year that it would renounce its commitment to devote 0.7% of gross national income to official development assistance.

Earlier, Cameron said he believed that a big mistake had been made by UK governments in terms of focusing preparedness for future pandemics on influenza rather than a virus like Covid-19.

I am sure there will be a great investigation. There was a pretty big shot of the flu pandemic, but it was a flu shot, said Cameron, who added that there had also been a global virus surveillance unit, but it wasn’t sure what happened to him after he left.

He recalled what he described as the slow response of the World Health Organization (WHO) to the Ebola epidemic in West Africa in 2014, when the national infrastructures of States such that the United Kingdom, the United States and France had then flown away.

He agreed that more should have been learned from the outbreaks of severe acute respiratory syndrome, caused by the Sars coronavirus.

SNP MP Angus MacNeil asked Cameron if he had ever thought of a comeback, noting that Donald Trump had spoken of running for President of the United States again.

Cameron dismissed the idea. Thinking of Donald Trump’s return is enough to turn the page on us all, he said, adding that he was busy enough working on initiatives in the areas of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.