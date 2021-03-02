Politics
Cameron criticizes Johnson and May for aid cuts and security oversight | David cameron
David Cameron has criticized Boris Johnson’s aid cuts and the abolition of the Department for International Development, and accused Theresa May of making a very serious mistake by merging key cabinet and security roles.
Former prime ministers criticized his successors as he made a rare (virtual) return to parliament, where he told the Joint Committee on National Security Strategy (JCNSS) on Monday that he was sure there would be a major investigation into the treatment of the Covid pandemic.
Cameron has also ardently defended his own much-criticized decision to call the referendum on the UK’s EU membership, and appeared keen to reject suggestions he had rushed, after being asked if this decision was part of a comprehensive national strategy.
It’s not like it’s something that was thought of and appeared in a manifesto, he said via video link from his home. It was properly thought out, discussed, argued, debated, voted on in parliament, put into a manifesto, a government was formed based on this manifesto that I sometimes read about it as if people thought it was some sort afterthought.
I think it was in January 2013, the announcement of the holding of a referendum before the mid-term of the next legislature.
Appearing as part of the JCNSS investigation of UK national security mechanismsCameron was particularly critical of Mays’ decision to merge the functions of cabinet secretary and national security adviser. Sir Mark Sedwill held what Cameron described as two jobs during Mays’ tenure.
For one person, even if you were a cross of Einstein, Wittgenstein, and Mother Teresa, you couldn’t do both jobs, and I think that temporarily weakened the National Security Council, Cameron told the committee.
On Johnsons’ decision to cut the International Development Department, Cameron said: I think abolishing DfID is also a mistake for all kinds of reasons, but one of them is actually have the voice of the Foreign Office around the [national security council] table and the voice of DfID around the table, I think it is important that they are not necessarily the same thing.
Can you really expect the Minister of Foreign Affairs to do all the diplomatic work and also be able to talk about the development file? It’s quite a task, so I think it’s good to have both.
He also reiterated his criticism of the government’s announcement last year that it would renounce its commitment to devote 0.7% of gross national income to official development assistance.
Earlier, Cameron said he believed that a big mistake had been made by UK governments in terms of focusing preparedness for future pandemics on influenza rather than a virus like Covid-19.
I am sure there will be a great investigation. There was a pretty big shot of the flu pandemic, but it was a flu shot, said Cameron, who added that there had also been a global virus surveillance unit, but it wasn’t sure what happened to him after he left.
He recalled what he described as the slow response of the World Health Organization (WHO) to the Ebola epidemic in West Africa in 2014, when the national infrastructures of States such that the United Kingdom, the United States and France had then flown away.
He agreed that more should have been learned from the outbreaks of severe acute respiratory syndrome, caused by the Sars coronavirus.
SNP MP Angus MacNeil asked Cameron if he had ever thought of a comeback, noting that Donald Trump had spoken of running for President of the United States again.
Cameron dismissed the idea. Thinking of Donald Trump’s return is enough to turn the page on us all, he said, adding that he was busy enough working on initiatives in the areas of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]