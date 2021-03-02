Politics
COVID-19: Download Festival Canceled Again Due To Lockdown, “Heartbroken” Organizers Say | Ents & Arts News
The Download Festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic for the second year in a row, its organizers have said “heartbroken”.
England’s road map outside of lockdown, announced by Boris Johnson last month, makes it impossible to hold the three-day weekend between June 4 and 6, they said.
In a statement, the organizers said: “Following the government’s announcement roadmap and despite the extraordinary efforts by the NHS to roll out the vaccine, unfortunately we can now confirm that the Download Festival will no longer be taking place this year, but we have good news for 2022.
COVID updates live from UK and around the world
“We never gave up hope of bringing the festival back to Donington in June and worked so hard behind the scenes to make it happen, but unfortunately we now know that is not possible.
“We are heartbroken for everyone in the Download family, from artists to vendors and of course our download enthusiasts.”
Confirming their intention to return in 2022, they announced that veteran heavy metal band Iron Maiden will replace System Of A Down as headliners.
The government hopes to lift any remaining restrictions on social contact by June 21 at the earliest, which would mean larger events, including festivals, could take place.
Parklife in Manchester, which is also due to be held in June, is the one that has postponed its 2021 edition – in its case until September.
The upload did not explain why it chose to cancel instead of postponing its 2021 dates.
The Association of Independent Festivals (AIF) warned on Monday that independent festivals could be forced to cancel if they do not have government-backed insurance and VAT intervention by the end of the month Of March.
The events require COVID-19-related cancellation insurance in case the roadmap is delayed, he said.
AIF Director General Paul Reed said: “The Prime Minister has set a roadmap and a ‘no sooner than’ date for festivals, and the public has responded, showing a huge appetite to come back. the fields this summer.
“But we need the government’s interventions on insurance and VAT before the end of this month, when festivals will have to decide whether they can commit large amounts of upfront capital.
“Now that we have an ‘earliest’ date, insurance is the last hurdle in planning.”
The UK’s festival circuit has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with its 2020 season effectively wiped out.
In January, Glastonbury was canceled for a second year in a row after organizers said they tried to “move heaven and earth” to make it happen.
However, events including Reading and Leeds, Creamfields and Field Day have seen an increase in ticket sales since confirming they were moving forward, with some closeouts.
Festivals added £ 1.76 billion in gross value to the economy in 2019, with nearly one in three Britons watching Glastonbury on TV.
