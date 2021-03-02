How Erdogan turned a failed Turkish military mission to his political advantage

ERBIL, IRAKI KURDISTAN: Immediately after a failed cross-border hostage rescue attempt earlier this month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened further military actions against Kurdish fighters abroad and escalated rhetoric against his secular opponents in his country.

The Erdogans’ latest incursion against the PKK, an armed group fighting for greater political and cultural rights for Kurds in Turkey, quickly spread to a new crackdown on the pro-Kurdish political party HDP as well as a war words with Washington for its ado-alliance with a Syrian Kurdish affiliate of the PKK in the fight against Daesh.

It all started on February 13, when Turkey launched a raid against the PKK in the Gara region of Iraqi Kurdistan. After clashes, 13 Turkish citizens, most of them police and PKK captive soldiers since 2015 and 2016, were found dead.



Ankara said the PKK executed the hostages, but the group said Turkish airstrikes on a cave complex during the operation caused their deaths. Even as many Turks cast doubt on the government’s version of events, security agencies have arrested more than 700 people, including HDP members accused by Erdogan of being official terrorist accomplices.

Using the same question logic, Erdogan also accused the United States of supporting terrorism. What kind of NATO alliance is this? They (the Americans) always act with terrorists, he said on February 22, referring to the American alliance with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) group in the campaign against Daesh in northeastern Syria. Syria. The main political entity of this campaign is the Kurdish PYD, which was founded as the Syrian branch of the PKK.

Many analysts see the combination of domestic repression and the explosion against the United States as Erdogan’s cynical attempt to distract from the bloody outcome of the hostage rescue operation.

The developments also come as the Turkish people continue to struggle financially, student frustrations turn to violence, and the country’s handling of the coronavirus crisis is ranked 74th out of 98 by the Lowy InstitutesCOVID Performance Index.



Erdogan and the Turkish government do not view the hostage rescue operation as a failure, Emily Hawthorne, Stratfor’s senior analyst for the Middle East and North Africa at RANE, told Arab News. Rising patriotic fervor and repression of the HDP are a familiar tactic employed by Erdogan to gain his nationalist base’s support for anti-PKK operations.

She said the mileage Erdogan could get out of the crisis was not unlimited. If the PKK did kill the hostages, it will help build support at home in Turkey for more anti-PKK operations abroad and could strengthen Ankaras’ arguments for more leeway in its Iraqi operations. , said Hawthorne. But that won’t help much of Iraqi negative public opinion about the operations.

Clashes between Turkey and the PKK in Turkey in the predominantly Kurdish southeast declined markedly in 2020, compared to the years when the Turkish-PKK conflict (which began in 1984) erupted following the collapse of a cease-fire in July 2015. Iraqi Kurdistan.

Recently, Erdogan threatened new cross-border offensives against the PKK in Iraq, including against its Yazidi affiliates in the Sinjar region. In January, Turkish officials met with leaders of the Iraqi and Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and discussed, among other things, the withdrawal of the PKK from that region.

However, in addition to PKK affiliates, Iraqi Shiite militias, many of them Iranian-backed, are present in Sinjar and will almost certainly oppose a Turkish military operation there.

Under these circumstances, Hawthorne doubts Erdogan could actually invoke the death of Turkish hostages in the Gara raid to gain the support of the Biden administration for another bloody offensive against the PKK.

The Turkish government has tried and failed for years to appeal to the U.S. government over its concerns about the PKK, she said. The United States is unlikely to become more flexible towards Turkey because of a particularly difficult and deadly operation in a decades-long struggle.

More generally, the Turkish government has issued repeated warnings of operations against the PKK. But if further incursions into Iraqi Kurdistan, or even a new incursion into Sinjar, occur, Hawthorne predicts that the further south the operations, the more complicated the issue will be with the Iraqi government.

His views are shared by Kurdish analyst Gunes Murat Tezcur, Jalal Talabani chair and professor at the University of Central Florida, who believes that the failed Gara operation is unlikely to have any influence on current politics of the Biden administration with regard to Turkey, which is characterized by a divergence of interests on several levels.

These include US opposition to Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 air defense missiles and Turkey’s opposition to US cooperation with the SDF in Syria. Further, Tezcur said it was indisputable that Gara’s raid was a failure as it resulted in the deaths of all the hostages.

The contrast to a successful rescue operation, like the one conducted by Israel at Entebbe Airport in Uganda in 1976, is instructive in this regard, he told Arab News, adding that one of the negative results of Gara’s raids is that Erdogan will not be able to score political points at the national level.



Even so, the opposition cannot hold President Erdogan responsible for the loss of Turkish lives due to the power asymmetry prevailing in Turkey, resulting from his government’s dominance over the media and the weakened state of the country. parliament.

Analysts also claim that the Erdogans’ relentless pursuit of the HDP is part of a strategy, in play since 2015, to demonize and criminalize its leadership by equating it with the banned PKK and denying it autonomy as a political party. .

This strategy, which has seen its ups and downs, has been very consistent in recent years, Tezcur said. It keeps the MHP (Nationalist Movement Party), the junior partner of the ruling coalition, satisfied, and aims to drive a wedge between the HDP and other Turkish opposition parties.

He also noted that the HDP has become more useless to the government since the Turkish military and security forces have established a stronger military influence over the PKK in recent years, at least in part through technological developments such as the use of sophisticated and deadly armed drones.

The government believes it no longer needs the HDP’s messenger / mediator role given its relentless military operations which severely limit the PKK’s room for maneuver, Tezcur said.

While he plans more Turkish incursions into Iraqi Kurdistan targeting PKK bases throughout this year, he doubts the Turkish military will open a new front by launching an unprecedented ground assault on Sinjar.



At least three factors led Tezcur to this conclusion. First and foremost there is the presence of Iraqi military groups and Shiite militias in the Yazidi homeland.

Then there is the considerable international concern and sympathy for the besieged Yazidis, who were subjected to a vicious campaign of genocide by Daesh in 2014.

Finally, the remoteness of the border would make the logistical support of a land operation considerably more difficult for the Turkish army.

Among those who see the arrests of HDP members as a way by the Erdogans to blame the failed Gara raid is Mohammed Salih, Kurdish affairs analyst and doctoral student at the communication school of the University of Pennsylvanias Annenberg.

Erdogan’s actions reveal the impunity, nationally and internationally, with which he can behave in an authoritarian manner, Salih told Arab News.

The Turkish leader will certainly continue his military incursions into Iraqi Kurdistan as foreign operations are now a sure way for him to distract from the many problems at home.

As for the Biden administration, Salih said it has already made it clear, with its silence on the mass arrests and Kurdish rights violations in Turkey in general, that the human and democratic rights of the Kurdish people in Turkey are virtually without value. .

Twitter: @pauliddon