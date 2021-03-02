Why Donald Trump COVID vaccine jab was a huge missed opportunity





An ongoing poll by polling company CIVIQS shows that 42% of Republican voters say they do not plan to take a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available. Another 14 percent say they don’t know whether to receive the jab.

Support for the vaccine is lowest among white Republicans, with just 42% saying they plan to be vaccinated or have already been vaccinated. That compares to 94% of white Democrats – a remarkable difference even at this American time of heightened political polarization.

Republican voters are increasingly skeptical, if not downright dismissive, of mainstream media and scientific experts such as Anthony Fauci. Being told by a bureaucrat or CNN presenter that they should get the shot is more likely to turn them off than to convince them to do so.

But one person has enormous influence over these voters: Donald Trump. As the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) showed last weekend, most Republicans continue to revere him – even after his electoral defeat and the Jan.6 uprising on Capitol Hill.

In his speech to CPAC, Trump made a brief mention of the vaccine, saying: Everyone should go get the vaccine.

This raised the question: had Trump received the vaccine himself? As it turned out, it did: The New York Times reported on Tuesday (AEDT) that Trump and Melania received their vaccines in secret in January before leaving the White House more than a month ago.

US President Joe Biden received his two coronavirus vaccines in public. Credit: AP

Private Trumps vaccinations contrast with the actions of political leaders around the world. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were vaccinated on camera, as were Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Loading

The Australian government has made it a priority to give Australians of all political stripes confidence in the vaccine by ensuring that Labor and Green leaders, as well as Prime Minister Scott Morrison, receive their blows in public.

Former Vice President Mike Pence received his shot on camera, but nowhere is he commanding the devotion Trump does within the Republican base.

The decision to get vaccinated in secret is particularly baffling, as he could have rightly used it as a moment to take credit for rolling out the vaccine.

For all of Trumps’ flaws in responding to the pandemic, he quickly grasped the importance of vaccines as a way out of the crisis by launching Operation Warp Speed, a public-private partnership to develop and manufacture COVID vaccines.

Getting the shot on camera would have cost Trump nothing and would have sent a powerful message to his supporters that they should get the shot when their turn comes.

It was a once in a lifetime opportunity to use his platform for good, and he wasted it.

Matthew Knott is the North American correspondent for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

