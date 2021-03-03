David Cameron tears Boris Johnson apart – foreign aid ‘mistake’ warning

Former Tory Prime Minister David Cameron has torn up his successors Theresa May and Boris Johnson over their decisions on security and foreign aid.

In a rare appearance before parliament, he said Ms May made a very serious mistake by merging the positions of national security adviser and cabinet secretary.

I think it was, for example, a very bad mistake to combine cabinet secretary and national security adviser – those are two jobs, he told the Joint Committee on National Security Strategy.

For one person, even if you were a cross between Einstein, Wittgenstein, and Mother Teresa, you couldn’t do both jobs and I think that temporarily weakened the National Security Council.

He also attacked Mr Johnson for scrapping the Department for International Development (DfID), which became part of the Foreign Office last year.



Mr Cameron said: I think abolishing DfID is also wrong for all kinds of reasons, but one of them is actually having the voice of the Foreign Office around the table ( National Security Council) and the voice of DfID around the table, I think that’s important – they’re not necessarily the same thing.

Can you really expect the Minister of Foreign Affairs to do all the diplomatic work and also be able to talk about the development file?

“It’s quite a task, so I think it’s good to have both.

Despite his open criticism of his successors, he insisted that he was not preparing for a political comeback.

Thinking of Donald Trump’s comeback is enough to turn the page on us all, he told the committee.

“I certainly don’t miss Wednesday at 12 noon – it’s a little different now than what I can see,” he said.



Mr Cameron, who left No 10 after losing the EU referendum in 2016, also maintained his decision to call the Brexit vote.

It was well thought out, he said. I sometimes read about this as if it was an afterthought.

However, he admitted that his own government could have done more to prepare for the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Cameron said the Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2013 helped remind his government of the threat of a pandemic, but mistakes were made in putting safeguards in place.

He said: “The mistake that was made was that, when thinking about future pandemics, the focus was more on the flu than on respiratory illnesses.

“And I’m sure there will be a big investigation of what we learned and everything, but I think there was a pretty good pandemic flu plan, but it was a flu plan rather. than a respiratory disease plan.

“… We should have learned more from the experience with Sars and respiratory disease in terms of preparation.”