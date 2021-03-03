Turkey reopens most restaurants and schools





A Cankaya Municipality employee, wearing protective gear, disinfects a classroom before students return to school, Cankaya District, Ankara, February 26, 2021, amid the COVID-pandemic 19. AFP Turkey reopened most indoor dining restaurants on Monday and allowed more students to return to school by lifting strict coronavirus restrictions. The country of 83 million people considers itself relatively lucky after recording fewer than 29,000 deaths from the virus and avoiding the spike in daily tolls in European countries like Britain and France. But the economic cost of Turkey’s health restrictions has been high. The government closed all restaurants for indoor dining in November and imposed weekend closures across the country. These measures will now be lifted in regions with lower infection rates. “A new controlled normalization is starting,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced in televised remarks. Some of Turkey’s highest infection rates have been recorded in the northern Black Sea regions, while the lowest are in the predominantly Kurdish southeast. Most Turkish restaurants can now start operating up to 50% of their capacity from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The weekend lockdown for Istanbul’s 15.5 million residents will only apply on Sunday. It will be completely lifted for low risk regions in the southeast. Kindergartens and elementary schools must reopen across the country. All older students will also return to high schools in low and medium risk regions, including the capital Ankara. Turkey’s reopening comes after more than seven million people received at least one dose of the CoronaVac vaccine acquired from Chinese company Sinovac. Almost two million Turks have received the two full doses since the campaign was launched in mid-January.

