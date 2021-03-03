Alex Jones seen in leaked video saying he’s ‘fed up’ with Donald Trump





Prominent conspiracy theorist and far-right media figure Alex Jones is seen in a recently disclosed video complaining about former President TrumpDonald Trump Prosecutors are focusing the Trump organization’s investigation on the company’s chief financial officer: WHO official says it’s ‘premature’ to think pandemic will be over by year-end Romney released from hospital after fall over the weekend PLUS and exclaiming that he wished he had never met him.

It’s the truth, and I’m just going to say it: that I wish I had never met Trump, Jones says in the video, which was taken in January 2019. I wish that had never happened. And these are not the attacks that I suffered. I’m so sick of fucking Donald Trump, man. God, I’m sick of him. And I don’t do that because, like, I kiss her ass, you know. It’s, like, I’m sick of it.

The Jones video was taken by filmmaker Caolan Robertson, who shot a documentary with Jones in Austin, TX, and leaked it to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) Hatewatch Initiative, which tracks extremist groups .

Jones has been one of Trump’s loudest and most explosive supporters, often amplifying and sensationalizing the former president’s false or misleading statements and stoking far-right internet users.

His show on Infowars, a far-right podcasting and video streaming platform, draws millions of viewers per week.

We have only started to resist the globalists. We have only started our fight against their tyranny. They tried to steal this election in front of everyone, Jones said the day before the insurgency in Washington, DC, Jan.6. I don’t know how this is all going to end, but if they want to fight they better believe they have one.

Trump praised Jones as having an “incredible reputation” when he ran for president in 2015 and appeared on his show. He shared content from Infowars on his social media feeds, which the former president has since been banned for spreading disinformation.

Robertson said Jones “doesn’t care about most of the things he claims to be.”

“It just shows that he doesn’t care about everything he talks about,” he said. “He doesn’t like Trump but then walks past the camera to talk about how Trump is the savior.”

The far-right agitator has built a multi-million dollar business selling “extras, lies and hate,” said senior SPLC investigative reporter Michael Edison Hayden.

“It’s not necessarily a question of ideology for him. It’s more a question of money,” said Hayden. Jones, like other far-right crooks, showed just how ready he is to take his hate business to the next level on January 6, when he helped inspire Trumps fans to commit an act of political violence.

Infowars did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the leaked video.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos