Fox News Gets Huge Rating Increase in Trump’s CPAC Speech





By Brian Stetler | CNN

The Republican grassroots commitment to former President Donald Trump manifested like a fist in the air in Sunday’s televised hearings.

Fox News Channel ratings, which have been relatively low since Trump lost the election last November, rose on Sunday afternoon when he was scheduled to speak at the CPAC convention in Orlando, Florida.

Fox averaged 5.74 million viewers during the speech, which he showed without any commercial disruption.

Video: Acosta says Trump opened ‘fire hose of lies’ to CPAC

At least a million more watched the speech on Newsmax, one of Fox’s lower-rated rivals.

The former president is likely to celebrate Sunday’s hearing report as it shows his fan base is still coming out in droves to watch him.

Several other channels, including One America News and C-SPAN, also broadcast Trump’s speech live, but these channels are not rated by Nielsen.

Fox’s Sunday afternoon lineup – a repeated target of Trump’s wrath while he was still in power – averaged 700,000 to 900,000 viewers the week before.

But this Sunday, spurred by days of right-wing hype about Trump’s star tour at CPAC, Fox News averaged 1.4 million viewers at 2 p.m., rising to 2.5 million by 3 p.m. , when Trump was originally scheduled to speak.

Fox brought anchors on weekdays to run hours of special coverage – yet another sign of the right-wing network’s business alliance with Trump, even as his political alliance with him has been more fragile.

Fox’s 4:00 p.m. pre-speech coverage averaged 3.1 million viewers, but the biggest peak in audiences did not occur until the speech began around 4:45 p.m.

By comparison, the 5.7 million viewer figure for Trump’s speech more than doubled Fox’s audience when President Biden was inaugurated. (Overall, Biden’s inauguration surpassed Trump’s inauguration in 2017.)

Beyond Fox, Trump’s speech ranked as the first all-cable TV show for the month of February.

And it topped episodes of “This Is Us,” “Shark Tank,” and other broadcast network rates last week. (These scripted series, however, amass many more viewers on demand.)

Newsmax’s ratings for the CPAC speech are more difficult to determine because the channel classified all of its coverage before and after the speech as a single three-and-a-half-hour show for Nielsen reporting purposes.

Between 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. EST, Newsmax averaged 1.06 million viewers, about 10 times its performance the previous Sunday.

Overall, Trump’s speech was likely on par with Sunday night’s Golden Globes, which aired on NBC later in the day. The Globes delivered a record 6.9 million viewers.

The comparisons between the two events are flawed because they took place at different times of the day, on different channels, with different ad loads and schedules. Still, in contrast between the conservative movement’s culture war and Hollywood’s liberal celebration of itself, it’s a contrast that’s likely to be irresistible to Trump and Fox.

Other news channels clearly did not broadcast Trump’s speech live on CPAC, rightly expecting it to be light on real news and heavy on absurd claims and outright lies and simple. CNN’s fact-checking called it a speech “filled with debunked lies,” many of which were repetitions. Of course, it’s possible that Fox and Newsmax drew viewers who weren’t strong Trump supporters, but were curious about the former president’s first televised speech since he left.

CNN and MSNBC audiences remained stable during Trump’s visit to CPAC, with CNN averaging nearly one million viewers, as it did the previous Sunday.

