Repealing alcohol industry investment rules, Muhammadiyah praises Jokowi statesman





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – Anwar Abbas, officials of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) and PP Muhammadiyah, expressed his highest gratitude to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) for revoking the attachment to Presidential Decree 10/2021 regarding permits to open new industries in the alcoholic beverage industry. “It is for me one of the proofs that he is serious and serious with his declaration not long ago, where he invited the public to express his criticisms to the government and he said he was ready to l ‘accept,’ Anwar Abbas said on Tuesday. (02/03/2021). According to him, Jokowi displayed a wise and wise attitude. All this time. There are those who believe that the government often imposes its views and attitudes. And he doesn’t want to hear the voice of the people, but now Jokowi has proven that this is refuted. For himself, Anwar Abbas said that until now he viewed the figure of Jokowi as a politician. But with his decision today, Jokowi is deemed to have made a historic event in the world of politics and in the life of the nation. “It seems to me with this event to have a more prominent attitude of his state where he wants to hear the voice of his people and seems to be more forward of kindness and mutual benefit which is broader and more meaningful,” said Anwar Abbas. . He believes that if this attitude is maintained by Jokowi, then unity and integrity among the citizens of the nation will be woven. “So that if the unity between us can be achieved and the meaning between us can be developed, no matter how serious the problems this nation is facing, God willing, we can face and overcome them together,” said concluded Anwar Abbas who also called the Socio-Economic and Religious Observer. It was previously known that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had announced that the government would revoke the attachment to the Presidential Regulation (Perpres) regarding the opening of new investments in the liquor industry. This was done after receiving input from academics and mass organizations, as well as other religious figures. Comments from the provincial government were also heard. Source: BeritaSatu.com

