Over 170 US officials criticize Erdogan





Biparty letter signed by more than 170 US officials calls on Biden administration to stop appeasing Ankara, reports Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) The letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken reads: As the Biden administration formulates its foreign policy towards Turkey, we call on you to make every effort to tackle the disturbing human rights violations perpetrated under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey has long been a key ally of the United States. Unfortunately, President Erdogan has strained relations between our nations. Strategic issues have rightly received considerable attention in our bilateral relations, but the blatant violation of human rights and democratic setback in Turkey are also of great concern. President Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party have used their nearly two decades in power to weaken the Turkish justice system, install political allies in key military and intelligence positions, crack down on free speech and press freedom and wrongly imprison political opponents, journalists and minorities. Since 2016, more than 80,000 Turkish citizens have been imprisoned or arrested and more than 1,500 non-governmental organizations have been closed to suppress political opposition. Among those arrested on questionable criminal charges are three Turkish employees employed by the US State Department. We urge you to prioritize their cases, including their immediate release and the dismissal of all charges, in your engagements with Turkey. President Erdogans ‘government even brought its style to the streets of our nation’s capital, when during Erdogans’ visit to the United States in 2017, Turkish security personnel assaulted peaceful protesters and federal employees. Four of the Erdogans guards still face charges in the United States for this incident. They are still at large in Turkey. While it is in our mutual interest that the United States and Turkey remain strategic allies and mend the divisions between us, we believe that changes in the behavior of President Erdogan and his party are essential to see this relationship restored. We hope that the State Department under your leadership and the Biden administration more generally will elevate human rights and democratic setback issues in our bilateral relationship. To this end, we are committed to working with you so that we can not only advance our country’s national security interests, but also fulfill our commitments to human rights, the rule of law. and democratic values.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos