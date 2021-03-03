Surpasses Protectionist Failure – WSJ





Donald Trump was the first post-Depression presidential candidate in the Americas to make protectionism a major part of his platform. During the 2016 campaign, he presented it, along with tax cuts and deregulation, as an antidote to President Obama’s weak economic recovery, the weakest post-war. In his first two years as president, Mr. Trump eased the regulatory burden and imposed a major tax cut, which sparked widespread increases in income and employment. He then turned to his protectionist agenda, which reduced economic growth and failed to deliver Michigan, Pennsylvania or Wisconsin to the 2020 election. Protectionism failed both as economic policy and political strategy.

Photo: David Klein

Much of the appeal of postwar American protectionism comes from nostalgia for an enduring myth: the golden age of American manufacturing. There was a manufacturing windfall in the 1950s and 1960s, but it was not designed by policy makers back then and cannot be replicated now. It was an unbearable anomaly created by World War II.

The United States emerged from the war with an almost entirely new industrial base, a carryover from a wartime role as the great arsenal of democracy. With much of the rest of the developed world in rubble, America has enjoyed a virtual monopoly in heavy industry for a quarter of a century. In the 1950s, real average hourly compensation in the manufacturing sector jumped 34.5%, seven times higher than in the 1970s.

By the mid-1970s, Europe and Japan had risen from the ashes of war, and South Korea and Taiwan had industrialized. By 1976, U.S. manufacturing exports had returned to their pre-war levels as a percentage of world exports, and after 1979 U.S. manufacturing employment fell in absolute terms as attempts were made to automate, reduce labor costs and regain competitiveness. While manufacturing jobs increased from 32% of total employment in 1953 to 8.7% in 2015, the manufacturing sector as a share of real gross domestic product has remained virtually constant due to increased productivity .

As Mr. Trump found when he imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum, the resulting increase in jobs in these industries was small. This shouldn’t have been a surprise: in 1980, it took 10.1 man-hours to produce one ton of steel. Thanks to automation, that figure had fallen to 1.5 man-hours per tonne by 2017, with some steelmakers reaching 0.5. Jobs created in the steel and aluminum industries after tariffs have been eclipsed by jobs lost in industries that use steel and aluminum in their manufacturing process, not to mention jobs lost due to retaliation from foreign trade.

Uncertainty over which industry would be hit next has led to a decline in private investment across the economy. GDP growth, which accelerated in 2017 and 2018, fell 20% in 2019, from 2.9% to 2.3%, in line with Congressional Budget Office estimates of the negative effect of protectionist policies .

Protectionism even hurt the manufacturing sector in the states it was supposed to help. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, manufacturing employment in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, which had increased in 2017 and 2018, began to decline in 2019 as the trade war escalated.

The idea that protectionism could bring back millions of manufacturing jobs and attract significant numbers of votes in industrialized countries was outdated, as was the trade debate itself. For example, trade deficits lose their meaning when so much American content is embedded in the value of imports such as technology products, and when most imports from Mexico, Canada and even China are produced by companies. American owned by American pension funds and therefore by American workers.

Most Americans no longer see protectionism as useful or achievable. In 2016, 72% of Americans saw foreign trade as an opportunity for economic growth rather than a threat, the highest approval rating since Gallup started asking. By 2020, approval had risen to 79%.

If Mr Trumps’ commercial message helped him in the 2016 election, it was because he expressed concern over the plight of workers who had suffered disproportionately during Obama’s secular stagnation, not because that protectionism itself was popular. Even among Trump supporters, a 2020 post-election poll by YouGov showed that 60% believed foreign trade was helping the economy. The Lordstown, Ohi voting model where Mr. Trump pledged in 2017 to save jobs at local factories suggests that this is the concern Mr. Trump is voicing, not his ability to save the General Motors plant. , which drew their votes in the first place. The plant still closed, and the region voted for Mr. Trump in 2020 by an even greater margin than in 2016.

While the pay premium for having a college diploma compared to a high school diploma nearly doubled from 1967 to 2017, American blue-collar workers have fallen behind. During the same period, the explosion in transfer payments caused the participation rate of the bottom quintile of employees to collapse. In 2017, government transfer payments increased to more than 91% of their average income of $ 49,613. Government payments to non-workers have moved closer to after-tax earnings for blue-collar workers, sparking resentment. Hillary Clinton’s expressions of contempt only heightened the sense that America had lost interest in and respect for its workers, and helped resonate Mr. Trumps’ expression of concern.

For these workers, Trump’s tax cut and deregulation effort was successful, as blue-collar wages grew faster than white-collar wages. In 2019, the poverty rate reached an all-time high. Real household income jumped $ 4,379, 13 times the post-war average annual gain. Had the 2017-18 growth spurt continued through 2019, these historic economic achievements would have been even stronger, perhaps strong enough to have overcome in 2020 the political effects of the coronavirus shutdown and the personal aversion of voters to Mr. Trump.

America is now so integrated into the global economy that jobs cannot be created or protected by protectionist policies. Innovation, technological development and the ability of a market economy to adapt to change is our only sure path to job creation and prosperity. It’s a lesson all politicians, but especially Republicans, must learn from the economic and political failure of protectionism in the Trump era.

Mr. Gramm is a former Chairman of the Senate Banking Committee and a visiting scholar at the American Enterprise Institute. Mr. Toomey, a Republican, is a United States Senator from Pennsylvania. Mike Solon contributed to this article.

While the media focused almost exclusively on Donald Trump’s speech at CPAC 2021, other potential Republican Party leaders received strong arguments including Kristi Noem, Ted Cruz, Ron DeSantis, Tom Cotton and Rick Scott. Images: Getty / Zuma / AP / Reuters Composite: Mark Kelly

