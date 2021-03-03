QAnon pushed on March 4 on real opening day, but officials don’t expect violence





Topline

The acting sergeant-at-arms informed members of Congress that authorities weren’t expecting violence in Washington on Thursday, the day QAnon supporters believe former President Donald Trump will assume his second term in what is the latest deranged conspiracy theory claiming that Trump will either regain power or somehow remain secretly president.

Tear gas is fired at supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the United States Capitol.

Evelyn Hockstein / The Washington Post via Getty Images Key Facts

In a letter to members of Congress, Acting Sergeant-at-Arms Timothy Blodgett said neither his office nor the Capitol Police believed groups would travel to Washington to protest or commit violence on Thursday.

Still, additional security personnel will be in place out of caution, Blodgett said.

QAnon supporters believe March 4 is the actual inauguration day for Trumps’ second term, as they continue to mock the fact that President Joe Biden is, in fact, the head of the US government.

Their baseless theory holds that the U.S. government secretly became a corporation in 1871, meaning not all presidents since Ulysses S. Grant have been legitimate, making Trump the 19th true U.S. president on March 4.

March 4 was the inauguration date for Presidents before the 20th Amendment was passed in 1933, changing the date to January 20 to shorten the period of the lame duck.

Crucial quote

The significance of that date has reportedly waned among various groups in recent days, Blodgett said. At this time, the USCP has no indication that groups will travel to Washington, DC, to protest or commit acts of violence.

Key context

QAnon supporters continue to deny that Biden is the real president as they continue to shift goals related to conspiracy theories around election results. They had previously pushed on legally impossible efforts, such as Vice President Mike Pence stepping in to overturn election results on Jan.6, conspiracy theories only getting more bizarre since then. Many believed Trump would arrive at Biden’s inauguration on January 20 to take back power and execute Democrats to purge the country of a satanic pedophile ring that has long exploited the Deep State. When Biden took office, many followers of QAnon were in disbelief and the conspiracy movement lost some supporters, but a large number of staunch supporters remained and maintained the unwavering belief that Trump had always prevailed. They clung to physically impossible theories like Trump and Biden had somehow changed bodies, or that Trump was secretly carrying out mass executions of Democrats at the start of Bidens’ presidency.

To monitor

Trump will not return to office on Thursday as QAnon supporters hope, so they will likely choose another date. March 20 is announced as the next date for QAnon followers.

Tangent

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before Congress on Tuesday about the security failures leading up to the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6. The assault was openly organized in many circles of support for Trump online.

Further reading

Trumps DC Hotel Raises Rates for QAnons Next Special Date (Forbes)

How Donald Trumps Washington, DC Hotel Fuels QAnons (Forbes) March 4 Plot

QAnon believers believe Trump will be inaugurated again on March 4 (Vox)

FBI Director: No evidence to suggest attack on Capitol Hill was staged by false Trump supporters (Forbes)

