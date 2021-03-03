Donald Trump Jr. attacks Newsom’s recall candidate Kevin Faulconer for not being loyal enough





It doesn’t look like former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer will get the endorsement of former President Donald Trump anytime soon.

Faulconer, a Republican who runs to overthrow Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election or in 2022, governed moderately and has worked to distance himself from the former president. He has now drawn the ire of Trump’s eldest son after he declined to say whether he wanted Trump approval before he was elected.

“I think this race will get national attention. But, I will continue to focus on California,” Faulconer told Newsweek in an article published Monday.

Donald Trump Jr. didn’t like his non-response at all.

“I think it’s safe to say if he doesn’t say he wants it, he probably doesn’t deserve it,” he tweeted in response to the article.

I think it's safe to say if he doesn't say he wants it, he probably doesn't deserve it.

– Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 1, 2021

The Trump family has increasingly focused on purging the GOP of those it deems disloyal, as the President used his Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) speech to call on voters to “stand by. rid “Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him after the January 6 Capitol riots.

Faulconer’s political calculation was simple: Trump is highly unpopular in California (he lost it by nearly 30 points in November) and internal polls suggest voters would be significantly less inclined to vote to recall Newsom “if a leading candidate to replace Newsom was a former Trump official. “

Trump-pro businessman John Cox – Newsom’s 2018 opponent who lost hugely – is also in the running, and former Trump Ambassador to Germany and former acting director of national intelligence Ric Grenell has hinted that he would also enter the race.

If the recall petition is eligible, voters will be faced with two questions: 1) Should we recall Newsom? and 2) Which candidate should replace him?

As the governor’s approval numbers slide, the Newsom team has worked aggressively to tie all of their Republican opponents to Trump, knowing the governor has the best chance of surviving if they can convince Californians to vote for. recalling this will guarantee the reign of a Trump sidekick. .

Of course, Trump Jr. blaming Faulconer for not being loyal enough can complicate this strategy.

