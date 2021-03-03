



My tastes are simple: I easily settle for the best, wrote Winston Churchill. But what is best for a prime minister can easily be the worst for his successor or, more often, for his spouse. According to reports, Carrie Symonds has apparently decided to ring the bell for changes in No 11 Downing Street by planning a renovation of the four-bedroom apartment so expensive the government may have to set up a charity to pay for it. In America, the White House regularly asks private donors for millions of dollars to pay interior design, antiques and art. But in Britain, taxpayers have traditionally landed 30,000 people a year for prime ministerial housing. This, it seems, is far from sufficient. Johnson reportedly hesitated at the cost of the redesign, allegedly asking if the wallpaper was gold. Which raises two important questions: What the hell do they want to do? And who the hell would be willing to pay for it? Her fiancé taste is apparently inspired by an interior designer called Lulu Lytle, whose chintzy aesthetic is the opposite of the clean scandi chic favored by Samatha Cameron, the Prime Minister’s last wife to manage to make over 11. Downing Street (Philip May hardly touched a thing during his three-year stay). While the Camerons loved things to look shiny and new, Lytle specializes in making new things look old. She runs a company called Soane Britain, which designs and manufactures antique-inspired furniture, upholstery, lighting, fabrics, wallpapers and home decor items. According to its website, Soane products can be seen all over the world in many fine hotels and restaurants, private membership clubs, meeting rooms, showrooms, yachts and private homes. Think four-poster beds, hand-painted wall coverings, and chesterfield sofas covered in British-dyed leather. Also expect a lot of rattan in the new No 11. Lytle bought the last rattan weaving workshop released in England in 2011 and now sells rattan mirrors, lamp shades and tables at prices too high for them to sell. advertise on the Internet. According to a Tatler profile from Symonds, his goal is to get rid of the furniture nightmare of John Lewis, which will not suit the Tory mayor of the West Midlands. Andy Street was John Lewis’s chief executive before entering politics five years ago. So which Conservative donors will pay to make this vision a reality? Last year, a Scottish company called Peak Scientific donated 250,000 people to the curators. She designs and manufactures gas generators for analytical labs, so surely could at least sponsor a hotplate or two for the new kitchen. JCB is another big donor, stop more than 2.4 m after Johnson became Prime Minister. If he and Symonds really hate their new home, surely they can count on a low cost demolition excavator to get the job done.

