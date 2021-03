Erdoan’s “pun” led to his own goal

A Turkologist who spoke with Sputnik Hellas sees specific targets behind the measures taken by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, who stops using Greek terms. The recent renaming of the Aegean Sea by the Turkish president to “Sea of ​​Islands” made sense. This expression is generally used by Turkish nationalists, said Dimitris Stathakopoulos, doctor at Panteion University, turcologist and associate of the Center for Turkish and Eurasian Studies at the University of Piraeus and attorney at the Supreme Court. As he explained, the average Turk is indifferent to these matters, as well as the parties that Erdoan threw a few months ago when he turned Hagia Sophia into a mosque. Tactics which, as he explained previously, mark the turn of the modern Turkish state towards Islam. Elsewhere, according to the analyst, Erdoan intends to rally his nationalist audience amid exploratory contacts between Greece and Turkey, which are expected to take place this month in Athens. Erdoan, who wants Turks to remember their historic Ottoman tradition, has set himself a “goal of its own,” the professor said. After carefully studying the sources of Turkish history, Dr Stathakopoulos pointed out that the Aegean Sea was called the “Sea of ​​Rum”, that is, the Greeks, by the Ottomans. “It is worth reminding the Turkish president of what his ancestors called the Aegean Sea, and in particular the Ottoman sultans,” he said. “The names were: bahr-i rum = sea of ​​Rome or Bahr-i Sefid, Akdeniz / white sea, ie Mediterranean and Ege denizi’nde = Aegean sea. History cannot be changed because the Turkish president wants it, ”said the professor. Erdoan refers to the mind of retired Admiral Cihat Yayc, the architect of the failed Turkish “blue homeland” theory who said a few months ago: “The Aegean Sea is a Greek name. The name of a place expresses the spirit of the past and transports it to the future. “It transmits the spirit of the generations that came before us. The place names show ownership of the nation, if it has a Greek name then it appears to be the real owners. What Erdoan also forgets is that his ancestors hated being called Turks. According to Mr. Stathakopoulos’ research, the Seljuks and Ottomans did not use the term “Turkey” to refer to the place where they lived, but terms such as: Land of rum (Diyar-i Rum),

the Great / High State (Devleti Aliye),

Eternal State (Devlet Ebed Muddet), and

Country of the imperial capital (Memaliki Mahrusa-i Sahane). When they identified someone as Turkish, they were talking about a Turkmen nomad. “The Greeks of 1821 did not call the Ottomans Turks,” he concludes. READ MORE: Blue Homeland theorist renames the Aegean Sea the ‘Sea of ​​Islands’.







