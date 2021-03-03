PM enlists the support of more MPs to help – Pakistan





Assures lawmakers of development activities Minister says victory of PTI will end opposition politics

ISLAMABAD: With entire nations staring at the crucial Senate elections, Prime Minister Imran Khan had another busy day on Tuesday, meeting with more than 50 lawmakers in parliament to gain support for Islamabad’s government candidate, the Minister of Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

Former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani is fighting Dr Shaikh as a co-candidate of the oppositions to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Government sources told Dawn that the Prime Minister has given assurances to MPs about launching development activities in their constituencies.

Most lawmakers, however, told the prime minister that they had not come to present their demands to him but to reassure their support for the joint candidate of the ruling alliances in Islamabad.

Mr. Khan did not attend the National Assembly session on the second day due to its meetings.

Interestingly, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, remained present at all of the Prime Minister’s meetings with parliamentarians in order to hear complaints from MPs in his province and take the necessary action.

The MPs, who met Mr. Khan, included Federal Ministers Shafqat Mahmood, Asad Umar, Syed Aminul Haq and Pervez Khattak, Special Assistant Malik Mohammad Amir Dogar, Kanwal Shauzab, Raja Riaz Ahmed (NA-110), Raza Nasrullah Ghumman (NA-105)), Khurram Shehzad (NA-107), Sardar Talib Hussain Nakai (NA-140), Rahat Amanullah Bhatti (NA-119), Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar (NA-135), Tahir Sadiq (NA- 55), Mohammad Ibrahim Khan (NA-158), Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhry (NA-85), Syed Faizul Hassan (NA-70), Chaudhry Shaukat Ali Bhatti (NA-87), Syed Mubeen Ahmed (NA-175), Zahoor Hussain Qureshi (NA – 152), Prince Mohammad Nawaz (NA-12), Sher Akbar Khan (NA-9), Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti (NA-259), Khalid Hussain Magsi (NA-260), Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui ( NA-255), Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani (NA-226), Salahuddin (NA-227), Usama Qadri (NA-253), Iqbal Mohammad Ali (NA-240), Kishwar Zehra, Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood, Ahmed Hussain Dehr, Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, Khusro Bakhtiar, Chaudhry Farrukh Altaf, Mohammad Yaqoob Shei kh, Abdul Qadir Wattoo, Fida Hussain, Makhdoom Samiul Hassan, Riaz Fatiyana, Lal Chand, Shanila Ruth, Dr Ramesh Kumar, Jai Prakash, Jamshed Thomas, Sobia Kamal Khan, Sajida Begum, Nusrat Wahid, Salah Mohammad, Ali Jadoon, Imran Khan Khattak, Amir Hussain, Malik Imran Aslam Khan, Abdul Hameed Khan, Fauzia Behram and Ali Zaidi.

The National Assembly is the electoral college for the seat of the Senate of Islamabad.

According to a source, the prime minister would sit in his chamber in parliament for a period of time after he votes.

At the same time, Science and Technology Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry said the victory of Pakistani candidates Tehreek-i-Insafs (PTI) Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Fauzia Arshad in Wednesday’s polls would be the final highlight in the coffin of dying opposition politics.

Speaking to a press conference, Chaudhry said the two candidates would easily win the election.

The opposition realized that Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was going to win and therefore began to turn to Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, hoping that his supporters, including seminary students , would save him, the minister said. .

He said the opposition failed to sell their political slogans and started talking about the long march again, saying everyone knew what they had done to the country’s economy.

The country had borne the debt burden of Rs 6 trillion between 1947 and 2006, which rose to Rs 30 trillion from 2008 to 2018 during the decade of darkness, he added.

The minister said Senate polls would be a major contest before the country goes to the next general election.

We have some 181 members on our side and that number is expected to increase tomorrow (Wednesday). No less than 176 of the 181 members met with the prime minister during today’s lunch, he added.

The minister also called on the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) to take note of the brawl in the Sindh Assembly when a member attempted to speak.

On the other hand, the commission announced Tuesday that it would proceed to the ballot according to the previous practice of the secret ballot.

The minister said the sanctity of the upper house would be trampled on because of those elected to the Senate on the basis of money.

He was of the opinion that the issue of the transparency of senatorial elections had been debated for many years, with Prime Minister Imran Khan seeking to vote by open ballot since 2013.

Senate elections are being held in many open ballot countries and even India and the United States have reformed in this regard, he added.

Chaudhry said the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan People’s Party signed the Democracy Charter in which the holding of Senate elections by public ballot was mentioned. However, now the immature leadership of both sides has reversed its position and opposed it, he added.

The minister also criticized Asif Ali Zardari who was unable to appear in court due to illness but arrived in Lahore for the Yousuf Raza Gilanis campaign.

Posted in Dawn on March 3, 2021

