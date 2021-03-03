TKW’s father from Tangerang writes open letter to Jokowi, content is heartbreaking

SuaraBanten.id – Saji Jamin, resident of RT 02/01 Klutuk Village, Mekar Baru District, Regency Tangierang ventured to write an open letter to President Joko Widodo or Jokowi.

Saji Jamin is the father of Sanah, a female worker (TKW) or a migrant worker who died in Medina, Saudi Arabia on December 12, 2020.

Report of Bantennews.co.id (network Suara.com), several attempts were made to have her daughter’s body returned to Indonesia.

Among others, by meeting with the labor office of the Tangerang regency, the management of PWNI and BHI of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at UPT BP2MI Serang.

But so far he has not received any news for sure when his daughter’s body will be sent home.

“I want my son’s body to be brought back to Indonesia as soon as possible and buried in his hometown,” he said sadly.

To this end, he wrote an open letter to President Jokowi on February 24, 2021. The open letter contained an expression from Saji’s heart so that the president could help repatriate his daughter’s body.

“My hope and that of my family, I hope that President Joko Widodo can help me so that the body of my daughter Sanah can be returned and buried in her hometown. In addition, my family and I also ask for the help of the esteemed Mr. President so that the rights of my children which were not resolved during their work abroad can be helped to resolve them. My family and I apologize for the boldness of drafting this open letter to the President. By opening the door of apology, we as a family would like to thank you, ”said an open letter sent by Saji to President Jokowi.

Here is the full content of Saji Jamin’s open letter to President Jokowi:

To the Honorable President Joko Widodo

Assalamualaikum Wr. Wb.

May the president always be in good health and receive the protection of Allah SWT.

Presentation, I am an ordinary citizen. My name is Saji Jamin, a resident of RT 002 RW 01 village of Klutuk, Mekar Baru district, Tangerang regency, Banten province.

With this open letter, I would like to express my complaint regarding the death of my daughter Sanah who works as a worker (TKW) as a domestic helper in Medina, Saudi Arabia.

Mr. President, I learned that my daughter, Sanah, was pronounced dead on December 12, 2020 at her employer’s home in Medina.

Since then my wife, I and my family are very sad and have continued to try to bring our daughter’s body back to Indonesia so that it can be buried in her hometown.

I made every possible effort. Accompanied by the village chief of Klutuk, H. Maki, I visited the Tangerang district manpower office, the PWNI and IHB management office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. ‘UPT BP2MI Serang.

At these offices, I submitted a letter requesting that my daughter’s body be returned to Indonesia.

However, until I wrote this letter, 74 days or two months after the death of my daughter, I did not receive confirmation of the repatriation of my daughter’s body.

In fact, my family and I don’t know for sure at this time in the hospital or where my daughter’s body was buried.

I have asked various parties who I think know where my daughter’s body is, but never received a definitive answer.

Including, the godfather who sent my daughter to Saudi Arabia seemed to let go and didn’t want to help repatriate my daughter’s body. In fact, I have called several times but my phone is not off the hook.

I also went to the sponsor’s house in Carenang area, Serang Regency, but the door was not opened.

Based on my confusion and my family, I wrote an open letter to the president. My family and I apologize if this is not acceptable.

What I did was only because of my wish and my family that our daughter Sanah’s body could be buried in her hometown.

Also, recently in Bakung village in Kronjo subdistrict (a neighboring village and a neighbor to the subdistrict where I live) there was a TKW who also died in Saudi Arabia and his body was could be returned and buried in his hometown.

Even before being sent home, many officials visited the deceased until the time of his funeral.

However, when tragedy befell me and my family, why does the treatment seem different? Only the leaders of the village, Mekar Baru district and Disnaker expressed their sympathy by visiting my house to express their condolences.

My family and I hope that President Joko Widodo can help so that my daughter Sanah’s body can be returned and buried in her hometown.

In addition, our family also asked the honorable president for help, so that my child’s rights which were not resolved during his work abroad can be resolved.

Once again, my family and I apologize for the boldness of writing this open letter to Mr. President. As we opened the apology door, our family thanked us.

Tangerang, February 24, 2021

Father of the late TKW Sanah

Saji jamin