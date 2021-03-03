Kayleigh McEnany, Donald Trump’s Former White House Press Secretary, Joins Fox News





Former Donald Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany will join Fox News as a contributor to offer commentary on various network programs.

Key points: Fox and McEnany had been in role talks since January McEnany pushed baseless allegations of voter fraud after the 2020 US election She joined several Trump administration figures who moved to Fox

McEnany, former President Donald Trump’s latest press secretary, did not speak about her new role in an interview with Fox’s Harris Faulkner that aired Tuesday (local time), but responding to the news on Twitter, she did said she was “delighted to join”.

It was reported in January that McEnany revealed to the US Bureau of Government Ethics while still in office that she would work for Fox after leaving the White House.

Fox said at the time that he had been in talks with McEnany but had suspended them.

Loading

Prior to working for Trump, McEnany was a commentator on CNN.

Speaking on Fox, McEnany said his biggest regret in the White House was that he couldn’t hold a briefing outlining all of the Trump administration’s accomplishments.

“But after January 6, it just wasn’t sustainable,” she said.

McEnany had an often combative relationship with White House reporters. (

AP: Patrick Semansky

)

After the November election, McEnany was one of those who pushed the former president’s baseless allegations of voter fraud. Experts in extremism and disinformation claim that the rhetoric helped create the conditions that led to the deadly January 6 riots in Washington DC.

At one point, major U.S. networks, including Fox News, cut off a White House media briefing with McEnany over repeated and unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud.

“I just think we need to be very clear: she accuses the other side of welcoming the fraud and illegal voting,” Fox News host Neil Cavuto said at the time.

“Unless she has more details to back it up, I can’t in a good mood keep showing this.

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Fox News cuts role as Trump adviser on election fraud allegations.

Speaking today, McEnany said “everyone in the administration was horrified” by the Capitol Hill riots, led by a crowd of Trump supporters, but insisted she didn’t represent not the supporters of the former president.

When asked if she thought Trump was responsible for the riot, she replied, “No, I don’t.”

Trump was impeached by the House for incitement to insurgency because of the insurgency, but acquitted by the Senate.

Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell voted to acquit Trump, citing the former president being removed from office by the time the Senate trial began, but McConnell said Trump was “practically and morally responsible for provoking “the riot.

McEnany follows other Trump White House alumni Former White House communications director HopeHicks also spent time at Fox after leaving the Trump administration. (

AP: J. Scott Applewhite

)

During her first press briefing in May 2020, McEnany vowed to “never lie” to the assembled media, a vow that U.S. media accused her of breaking almost immediately.

In the White House, McEnany has often appeared on Fox News programs for interviews.

She joins a long list of former Trump administration figures to move on to Fox News, its parent company and subsidiaries.

Loading

Trump’s longest-running press secretary Sarah Sanders joined Fox as a contributor after leaving the White House, but ended the deal this year by announcing her plan to run for governor of the United States. ‘Arkansas.

Hope Hicks was Trump’s director of communications at the White House for two years, then worked as director of communications at Fox for two years, before returning to the White House as an adviser to the president from 2020-2021.

Larry Kudlow, Donald Trump’s former economic adviser, recently launched a weekday program on the Fox Business Network.

When asked about McEnany’s decision, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she wished her predecessor good luck. The couple shared brief encounters while they were both contributors to CNN.

“Like a lot of Americans, we don’t agree on political issues, but we talked about our families, our spouses, sports, all kinds of things in the green room,” she said. declared.

AP / ABC

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos