Isa says he is fighting for the future of justice – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Tuesday insisted that he was fighting for Pakistan’s future as well as for the judiciary.

We live in a gutter unlike Founding Father Quaid-i-Azam envisioned, but they say if I would be dusted off at some convenient time, Judge Isa argued sharply in his third appearance. before a bench of 10 Supreme Court judges headed by Judge Umar Ata Bandial.

At the start of the hearing on a series of review motions, Judge Bandial said the court allowed the requesting judge to plead the case because his lawyer Muneer A. Malik had expressed his inability to appear in court due to of his health.

Judge Isa, whose voice was muffled at one point, regretted that over the past two years the government-controlled media had waged a propaganda campaign not only against him but also against his family.

Please put yourself in my shoes, he said, adding that although his children and wife were not in his care, they had been stigmatized. How would you feel if your wife and children were treated the same, he said and asked the court to give him some leeway.

I apologize if you are bored, Judge Isa said when Judge Bandial told him that the cases he was citing concerned the open court hearing, which we are already doing, and suggested that he make the case. request he had filed for the live broadcast of the court proceedings.

Why are we reluctant? Because we belong to the same institution and for the sake of integrity and solidarity, we must refrain from making comments. Already Almighty Allah has rewarded you because despite the odds, a large number of people are in your favor, observed Judge Bandial.

We are not happy to see our sister and daughter sitting in the courtroom, he said, pointing to Judge Isas’ wife Sarina and daughter Sehar.

Judge Isa maintained prominent journalists were arrested with impunity while other journalists were beaten and stabbed, but Prime Minister Imran Khan said he had no information and no one had presented a petition in this regard. Shame on the government of Pakistan; we put the future of this country at stake, he regretted.

Referring to the dismemberment of East Pakistan, Judge Isa said his heart bled when 90,000 troops surrendered to the Indians and the national security issue was prepared whenever anyone tried to quote the Hamoodur Rehman report. .

Judge Bandial noted that the tribunal sympathizes with journalists as well, but it cannot go beyond its jurisdiction unless someone makes a request in this regard.

Judge Manzoor Malik advised Judge Isa not to get emotional or he would lose his attention. I am moved not for myself but for Pakistan, said Judge Isa. He stressed that it didn’t matter what function or salary he did, but what did matter was that he had lost public opinion, regretting carrying the stigma to his grave. As a judge, he said, he couldn’t hold a press conference or respond to clear his name and as a result he felt suffocated. Judge Isa argued that Prime Minister Khan or President Dr Arif Alvi, Law Minister Farogh Naseem or Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry could speak privately, but he could not.

Regretting that his name was tainted, Judge Isa said this is the kind of environment we are creating for the justice system. Only a full public hearing would let the people know that justice is being delivered impartially by a bench of 10 judges, he said.

When Judge Bandial asked Additional Attorney General Chaudhry Aamir Rehman whether the federation had decided who would represent him, the latter said he still had no instructions in this regard.

With that, Judge Syed Mansoor Ali observed that 10 Supreme Court justices had met and the federation had no idea who would represent it. It sounds strange.

When Judge Isa informed the court that some journalists had offered their services for the live broadcast, Judge Bandial observed that the state had the resources to make arrangements should the court decide.

Posted in Dawn on March 3, 2021

