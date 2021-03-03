[POPULER NASIONAL] Jokowi repeals alcohol investment regulation

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The issue of investing in alcohol (alcohol) is a hot topic of conversation in the community. Problem rule investment in alcohol it is stipulated in Presidential Decree No. 10 of 2021.

Some people and a number of Islamic organizations criticized President Joko Widodo for signing the settlement.

They urged the president Jokowi repeal the rule of investment in alcohol in Perpres. President Jokowi also responded to this criticism by repealing the alcohol investment regulation.

The article, which contains the withdrawal of the alcohol investment regulations, became the most popular news item on the national office. Kompas.com.

Other than that there was chaos in the Party Democrats Also always attracts the attention of readers Kompas.com. More recently, a former Democratic executive Jhoni allen Marbun accused Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono ( SBY) as a person with a minimum contribution to the party.

Jhoni’s accusations also caught the attention of readers Kompas.com so the article containing Jhoni’s accusation at SBY was also included in the popular news row on the national office Kompas.com.



Here is the explanation:

1. Jokowi revokes the rules of the question Investments in alcohol

The government has decided to revoke the rules regarding investment in the alcohol industry as set out in the annex to Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 10 of 2021 regarding the investment sector.

This decision was communicated by President Joko Widodo on Tuesday (02/03/2021).