According to the Sunday Times, US-born Alexander Boris de Pfel Johnson has a dream, how about a handful of underwater tunnels in the Irish Sea that unite the UK? At first glance, it sounds interesting and visionary. But the Prime Minister’s idea of ​​an Irish sea tunnel is not new. From the end of the 19th century, ideas for marine tunnels multiplied, for example for trains between Galway and Northern Ireland – a distance of at least 35 kilometers.

However, a novelty in Boris Johnson’s mind game is the fact that he imagines a roundabout (as it was last opened in the Faroe Islands) below the Isle of Man as center of the tunnel network. The island, which has a population of 572 square meters and a population of 85,000, has so far been famous for two things: the Isle of Man TT motorcycle race and three members of the BJ music group , born in Douglas (the largest city of 25,000 inhabitants): Barrie Robin and Maurice Gibb. Oh yeah: and the fact that there are no speed limits on many roads.

No speed limit on the rotor

The latter raises at least two important questions: “Where does unlimited leadership apply?” And does this also apply to tunnels? With the exception of the roundabout, where physics dictates the speed limit when in doubt, crossings can be reduced by a few minutes and air traffic or ferries can almost completely stop. Until now the Isle of Man (as the Isle of Man called itself) had to use these exact means of transport either to get to Scotland, England (48 km), Northern Ireland ( 52 km), Wales (71 km) or for travel to the Republic. Ireland, 85 kilometers.

Thanks to the latest tunnel boring machines, even the great distances or the deep location of the tunnels (which must pass under the seabed, up to 300 meters deep) are not the determining factors. Regardless of the financial outlay, which is currently unlikely to match the plan of a country that is currently struggling with a self-imposed fate called Brexit and is in the midst of a pandemic. The limiting factor of this project could be much older. Because during WWII a huge ammunition dump accumulated in the Irish Sea. We are talking about 1.5 million tonnes. And even if the tunnels were to pass under the seabed, even some 80 years after the war, the slightest jolt could cause huge underwater fireworks. The preconditions are not good to realize the Prime Minister’s dream.

A questionnaire I consider the dream possible and desirable. Total nonsense.



Read more

conclusion

Prime Minister Boris Johnson dreams of a network of tunnels between UK member states. The center of the network would be an underground roundabout under the Isle of Man. The people of Britain, suffering from Brexit and the pandemic, are currently unlikely to accept such financial dreams.