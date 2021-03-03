Dr Yasmin calls for local family planning strategies





LAHORE: Minister of Health Dr Yasmin Rashid urged stakeholders to work synergistically to achieve maternal and child health and family planning goals in a meeting with the World Health Organization and the Unicef ​​delegation in the Committee Room of the Department of Primary and Secondary Health Care here on Tuesday.

Secretary Department of Primary and Secondary Health Care Usman Younis, Secretary Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education Lawyer Nabeel Awan, Secretary of Population Welfare Ali Bahadur Qazi, CFO Unicef ​​Punjab Wilbroadd Ngambi, Dr Akhtar Rashid, Dr Yahya Gulzar, Dr Ghulam Nabi Qazi, Dr Khalid Mehmood, Dr Faraz Khalid, Dr Naveed and others were present at the meeting. The minister discussed with the delegation the measures taken in the province to achieve the sustainable development goals, family planning and maternal and child health indicators. She shared with the delegation the special measures on family planning.

The Minister of Health said: The government is taking a number of measures to improve health services for people under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. We place special emphasis on maternal and child health and state-of-the-art hospitals are being developed in Attock, Mianwali, Muzaffargarh, Sialkot and Rajanpur. Recently, a very important stakeholder meeting was called under the chairmanship of the President of the Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi. All stakeholders will need to make concerted efforts on family planning. We have a great human resource present in the form of Lady Health Workers. A joint working document will be developed in coordination with Unicef ​​and WHO. Dr Yasmin Rashid said Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the distribution of Sehat cards to all the people of Punjab. By December 2021, all 20.93 million families will receive Sehat Sahulat cards. The Punjab has turned 22 nursing schools into nursing schools. Midwifery schools are being modernized.

Meanwhile, the minister tasked all the CEOs (Health) of Punjab to develop local strategies on family planning. She was speaking as the main guest at a family planning seminar at a local hotel organized by the People’s Welfare Department.

Minister of People’s Welfare Hashim Dogar and others were present. The Minister said: I congratulate the organizers for organizing an important event. The most important part of family planning is the health of mothers. We have developed a joint strategy with the Population Welfare Department on family planning under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. Dr Yasmin Rashid said all Health CEOs should work jointly with the People’s Welfare Department on family planning. Health and education institutions are essential for the development of a healthy society. The Department of Health will fully support the Department of People’s Welfare. Our next generation can only be assured by providing better facilities for mothers, she said. People’s Welfare Minister Hashim Dogar said in his remarks that his team is extremely grateful for their support for a great cause.

Marketing of UVAS milk: A sixth three-day training workshop for agricultural advisers on milk marketing and social mobilization began on Tuesday at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS). The pro-vice-chancellor of UVAS, Professor Dr Masood Rabbani, chaired the inaugural session of the workshop. Dr Humera Iqbal, project manager of the milk-beef project team, and 40 participants from 22 public and private sector organizations and officials from the livestock departments of Punjab and Sindh were also in attendance.

The objectives of the workshop include: implementing the whole family extension approach (WFEA), engaging agricultural advisers in training modules focused on milk marketing and also giving them the opportunity to learn from each other about breeding.

