



A beachfront property in Palm Beach, Florida associated with the Trump family has burst into the market for $ 49 million.

Posted at 4:30 p.m. CST, Tuesday March 2, 2021 Photo: IAN LANGSDON / AFP Via Getty Images

Photo: IAN LANGSDON / AFP via Getty Images

Photo: IAN LANGSDON / AFP via Getty Images

Palm Beach Mansion owned by the Trump family hits the market for $ 49 million

A beachfront property in Palm Beach, Florida associated with the Trump family has been listed for $ 49 million, according to Bloomberg News.

The seaside mansion belonged to Maryanne Trump Barry, a retired federal appeals judge and sister of former President Donald Trump. She bought the place in 2004 for $ 11.5 million.

Barry initially listed the house at the end of 2017 for $ 23.9 million, but ultimately decided to keep it in the family. She sold it in May 2018 for a discount of $ 18.5 million, to an entity managed by her nephews, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

After acquiring the home in 2018, the Trump siblings embarked on a renovation, updating the mansion’s dated interiors and furnishings. They then made room in the rental market for a few selected tenants capable of paying $ 100,000 per month.

But maybe the scorching Palm Beach housing market was just too tempting for the Trumps to stay away. The list also follows a January report that the bank that financed the purchase of the brothers in 2018 has decided to no longer do business with the Trump family.

So now the property is for sale again – this time with a big markup.

Property related to Trump in the market in Palm Beach

realtor.com

Glass walls

realtor.com

Terrace with ocean view

realtor.com

Living room

realtor.com

Updated kitchen

realtor.com

Built in 1956, the Bermuda-style home features a coveted 194-foot waterfront.

Covering an area of ​​10,455 square feet, the newly renovated space includes eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms and three half baths. The interior layout offers an open entertaining space with a formal living room, veranda, family room, library and wet bar with sink.

The glass walls overlook the Atlantic Ocean. The modernized white kitchen includes two ovens and a double sink.

The outdoor space is a real highlight, with a waterside balcony, terrace and swimming pool.

The exterior has also undergone a refresh and is now painted glossy white.

The house is opposite the former president’s private club, Mar-a-Lago, where he and his wife, Melania, decamped after leaving the White House.

Another plus for the buyer: the house comes with a Mar-a-Lago club membership. The well-placed property is also close to other members of the Trump family, some of whom own homes around Mar-a-Lago, the private beach club Trump bought in 1985.

The former president converted the property to a private club in the mid-1990s.

Away from the posh outskirts of Palm Beach, members of the Trump family have been busy with other real estate transactions in the Sunshine State.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, the former president’s daughter and son-in-law, reportedly bought a 2-acre waterfront lot on Indian Creek Island for $ 32 million. Known as the Billionaires Bunker, the elite island is close to Miami and offers a safe and scenic location. In the short term, the couple rented a luxury condo in Miami.

As for Donald Trump Jr., he and his partner, Kimberly Guilfoyle, have also reportedly bought adjacent properties for millions in the posh community of Admirals Cove in Jupiter, Fla., About 20 miles from Mar-a-Lago, reports the Real Deal.

While anyone with the funds could surely claw back the investment Trump held in Palm Beach, that would come at a price for a supporter of the former president, if not for someone who already has Trump on his behalf.

Lawrence Moens with Lawrence A. Moens Associates owns the list.

Trump Family Lands-Owned Palm Beach Mansion Post On The Market For $ 49 Million First Appeared In Real Estate News & Insights | realtor.com®.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos