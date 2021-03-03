Trump administration referred record number of leaks for criminal investigation





The Trump administration has referred to a record number of leaks classified for criminal investigation, totaling at least 334, according to a Justice Department document obtained by The Intercept under the Freedom of Information Act.

While investigations of the leaks had already increased under the Obama administration, which pursued more than twice as many leaks under the World War I-era espionage law than all previous administrations combined , this number is still increasing sharply under the Trump administration.

In 2017, there were an impressive 120 referrals for leakage investigations from government agencies to the Department of Justice, more than any year since at least 2005. There were also 88 criminal referrals for flight. information classified in 2018, according to the document, 71 in 2019, and 55 for the first three quarters of 2020, according to the most recent available data. By comparison, under the Obama administration there were 38 referrals in 2016, 18 in 2015, and 41 in 2014.

Very few referrals typically end up identifying suspects, and even fewer go to trial. Instead, the crackdown on leaks aims to instill a climate of fear around speaking to the press. In its indictments for leaks, the Justice Department outlined how it hoped to deter further leaks, as it did in its 2019 indictment against military intelligence analyst Henry Kyle Frese, accused for disclosing classified information to two journalists. This deterrence also has a political dimension: as The Intercept reported, most of the leaks pursued by the Trump administration concerned the Russia investigation.

This document, which lists the number of referrals but no other details, such as the originating agency or the number of investigations initiated, was obtained after a FOIA request to the National Security Division of the Justice Departments, requesting an annual breakdown of crime reports, formal notifications sent by intelligence agencies to the Department of Justice whenever an unauthorized disclosure of classified information is suspected to have taken place.

As President, Donald Trump has made no secret of his contempt for leakers and whistleblowers, calling them traitors and cowards and ordering his administration to aggressively investigate the leaks, especially the leaks to the media. , which plagued Trump’s White House. In 2019, Trump referred to the whistleblower who filed a report to Congress on the call for trumps with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as being close to a spy, worryingly adding: We were treating them a little differently. than we do now.

In 2017, then Attorney General Jeff Sessions condemned what he called a staggering number of leaks within the Trump administration and told Congress that investigations into the leaks had increased by 800%. . The report, obtained as part of the FOIA, reflects a similar increase: referrals increased 400% in 2017 compared to the previous year.

The FBI under Trump, in fact, even created a special unit in its counterintelligence division to investigate the leaks, according to a heavily redacted FBI document obtained by TYT Investigates in 2018, necessitated the creation of a new unit. , indicates the internal note. A former senior FBI counter-intelligence official with experience conducting media leak investigations told The Intercept that the unit was created to crack down on leaks related to the investigation into the media. Russia. (The FBI declined to comment when asked if it had shut down the leaks unit established under Trump.)

Ironically, in another conversation the president had earlier that summer, Trump leaked classified information about a military operation against Islamic State to Russia’s Foreign Minister and Russia’s Ambassador to States. -United. admitted it, saying it was absolutely right to do so, before calling the FBI Director the same day to find the LEAKERS in the intelligence community.

In the past, a small number of leaks have led to investigations, an even smaller number of suspects identified and an even smaller number of actual prosecutions. Although there were many more leaked referrals under the Trump administration, the number of people prosecuted for leaking classified information to the press was about the same as in the Obama years, totaling eight, according to the US. Press Freedom Tracker. Only about three leaks in total were prosecuted before the Obama administration.

However, the low prosecution rate does not appear to be due to the lack of trials. As George Tenet lamented in Congress during his confirmation hearing to be director of central intelligence in 1997, we file crime reports with the attorney general every week about leaks, and we’ve never been able to file one. .

The leaks are extremely difficult to prove, said the former senior FBI official who had worked on media leak cases. In many cases, too many people have access to a piece of information to be able to narrow it down enough to catch it, and even if you have a good idea, the FBI hates the bad press that media leak cases often involve, first. said official. No prosecutor wants to go to trial unless we have someone dead in their rights.

