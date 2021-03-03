[Cek Fakta] Photos of crazy people going crazy You want Jokowi 3 periods? These are the facts





Distribution of a photo showing a man with several Satpol PP officers. This photo is circulating on social networks. It was Handri’s Facebook account that also uploaded the photo, February 28, 2021. In the photo there is a story that a man went mad because he wanted President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to have three terms. “Crazy people want Jokowi 3 periods

Satpol-PP successfully secured after giving Nasbung. “ Warganet responded to this download. Consists of 87 emoticons, 18 comments and 18 shares. What do you think of this article? Happy





Inspire





Confuse





Sad



Look for: Based on our research, the claim that the photo shows a madman going wild because he wants Jokowi for 3 terms is false. In fact, the photo is not related to Jokowi.



Reported by the Turnbackhoax.id site, the photo was published in an article titled “Unique relationship between street mental disorders and Satpol PP” during ODGJ raid in Malang, East Java ” on February 23, 2018. The photo was taken by Liputan6.com reporter Zainul Arifin “Police and Satpol PP mad raids in Malang City, East Java (Liputan6.com/Zainul Arifin),” Liputan6.com wrote in the photo caption. At that time, a joint police and Satpol PP team from Malang City, East Java, arrested nine mentally ill people in a raid. This raid was carried out as a form of prevention so that insane vandalism does not occur. “The mental disorder raid followed instructions from East Java Police Chief Insp. General Machfud Arifin, a few days ago. For the police in each region to cooperate with the social service in raiding people with mental disorders This follows the vandalism incident committed by madmen in Tuban and Lamongan a long time ago ”, wrote Liputan6. com in its report. Conclusion: The claim that the photo shows a madman going wild because he wants Jokowi to have three terms is false. In fact, the photo is not related to Jokowi. This information is classified as a manipulated content hoax. The manipulated content usually contains edits of information published by credible mainstream media. Simply put, this type of content is formed by editing existing content in order to outwit audiences. Reference: https://turnbackhoax.id/2021/03/03/salah-orang-gila-ngamuk-ingin-jokowi-3-periode-berhasil-diamankan-setelah-diberi-nasbung/

https://www.liputan6.com/regional/read/3311532/hubungan-unik-orang-gangguan-jiwa-jalanan-dengan-satpol-pp

https://archive.md/kNgQp * We are very happy and grateful if you find any information that points to a hoax or disproves the results of the fact check then report it via email [email protected] or WA / SMS to the number 082113322016 (DHI)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos