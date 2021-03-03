Pakistan calls for boosting infrastructure investments in poorest countries affected by Covid





NEW YORK: The President of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Pakistani Ambassador Munir Akram said he believes the creation of a public-private facility under the auspices of the UN could provide adequate funding for infrastructure investments in developing countries affected by the coronavirus to stimulate the economy. development.

Such a facility would be a useful complement to efforts in other platforms to mobilize investments aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), he told members of the Organization for Cooperation and Development on Monday. Economics (OECD), based in Paris.

The investment needs of developing countries for sustainable infrastructure have been estimated at $ 1 trillion each year, the head of ECOSOC told OECD members in his opening speech, stressing that the platforms existing forms were not yet able to generate sufficient investment.

Emphasizing that the COVID-19 crisis had severely shattered aspirations to achieve the SDGs by 2030 in developing countries, especially in the poorest among them; The Pakistani envoy said the recession was deep, inequalities rising and the financial gap widening.

Highlighting Prime Minister Imran Khan’s debt relief initiative in April, Ambassador Munir Akram praised the temporary debt suspension by the Group of 20 (industrialized countries) which has given developing countries a break.

In May, he said, the UN secretary-general, along with the prime ministers of Canada and Jamaica, began discussions on funding recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, identifying many options that were being sorted.

At the special session of the United Nations General Assembly, Akram added, Prime Minister Imran Khan proposed a five-point action plan, which calls for an equitable supply of COVID-19 vaccine to developing countries and the suspension of the repayment of the debt of the most stressed countries until the end of the pandemic.

The common framework of the Group of 20 (G-20) can provide a basis for swift debt relief action during restructuring, even if it is done on a case-by-case basis, the Pakistani envoy said. But, he said, private creditors must be persuaded to participate in such a debt relief restructuring that they have not yet done so.

In this regard, he proposed the creation of $ 500 million in new Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) and the redistribution of those not used to developing countries.

In addition, the head of ECOSOC said there is a need to expand concessional lending from multilateral development banks, expand official development assistance (ODA), the goals of all developed countries and deliver on their commitment to mobilize $ 100 billion for annual climate finance that has yet to be achieved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos